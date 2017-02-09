CEO role up for grabs: How you can apply for job

A JOB advertisement for the position of a Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer will be appearing on job sites very soon.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said the job description was currently being compiled through consultation with Councillors and management.

"This role will be advertised nationally," he said.

"As it is a high paying role, we expect to have a high calibre of candidate."

A Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning spokesperson told the Fraser Coast Chronicle that there was no standard employment procedure that the Fraser Coast Regional Council was required to follow.

Instead, the hiring process was completely up to them.

"Employment matters, such as the CEO's contract, are operational matters for the council," the spokesperson said.

Human Resources will work through the recruiting procedure for the new CEO and will be conducting necessary HR related vetting of candidates.

Interviews with candidates will follow.

Cr Loft said multiple people will be making the final decision.

"Not one person makes a decision this important," he said.

"It is a team effort."

In the meantime, Davendra Naidu will take the role of Acting CEO.

"The Acting CEO understands the organisation and will be able to keep the daily operational requirements at a high level until a new CEO is appointed," Cr Loft said.