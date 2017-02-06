CEO's contract on discussion for special council meeting

ROLE UNDER DISCUSSION: Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond will have her contract discussed in a confidential council meeting today.

TODAY could be crunch time for Fraser Coast Regional Council's embattled chief executive officer Lisa Desmond.

A special meeting notice posted by the council advised there would be a discussion of the CEO's contract today at the Tavistock St council chambers at 1pm.

It is believed the discussion will centre on the renewal of Ms Desmond's contract.

The meeting will be confidential.

Ms Desmond's name is absent from the document, instead replaced with acting chief executive Davendra Naidu.

A council source told

the Chronicle a serious option would be that her contract would not be renewed.

Mayor Chris Loft tried to dismiss Ms Desmond during a public meeting in December.

Cr Loft called a mayoral minute during the meeting in an attempt to sack Ms Desmond and move discussions into confidential.

The motion was lost 7-2, with councillors Rolf Light and Anne Maddern leaving the chamber and James Hansen abstaining from

the vote.

During the meeting Ms Desmond was visibly upset, stating "it is disgusting what's happening in this council”.

The Chronicle contacted several councillors about today's meeting, but they were remaining tight-lipped ahead of any potential vote.

Cr Loft did not return phone calls yesterday, while Ms Desmond did not respond to queries from the Chronicle.