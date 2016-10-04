CHAMPIONS: Mother and daughter inspire others to be strong

IN THE Leahey household there are two women, 11 championship belts and a whole lot of girl power.

Initially taking up Muay Thai to lose weight, the inter-generational fighters from Urangan, Narelle and Tarley, are hoping to inspire women to find their inner strength and achieve their goals.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Tarley took out the Junior State Champion Muay Thai title, following in her mother Narelle's world-champion-level footsteps.

CHAMPION: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17, from Urangan in the ring at the Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre in Pialba. Eliza Wheeler

Watching on the side while her daughter went four rounds in the ring, Narelle said she couldn't be more proud of her daughter.

"When she was a kid she gave it a go but wasn't really into it, but she got back into it when she was looking for a way to exercise and get fit."

The two women train at the Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre in Pialba, where Tarley often trains with the men.

"I'd say girls hit harder," Tarley said proudly.

CHAMPION: Coach Simone LeManu with wold champion Narelle Leahey, state champion Tarley Leahey, Snr Const Amit Singh and fighter Tenzin Bereny. Eliza Wheeler

Despite her extensive training and support from Narelle, Tarley said her fight on the weekend was an emotional experience.

"You're there feeling really nervous," she said.

"But once I started warming up the nerves went away."

CHAMPION: Coach Simone LeManu with state champion Tarley Leahey and her mother, world champion Narelle Leahey. Eliza Wheeler

Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre owner and Hervey Bay police officer Amit Singh said he hoped the Leahey mum and daughter duo would give women in the community facing domestic or family violence the courage to seek help.

"Just to see how strong these two ladies are, well anyone can be that strong in their own life," Snr Const Singh said.

CHAMPIONS: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17,with her mother and world champion Narelle Leahey. Eliza Wheeler

Snr Const Singh sees first-hand the effects of domestic violence and assault almost every day, but said he had also seen it happen in his own family growing up.

"Domestic violence is like a cancer to the community - it's everywhere in Australia and even across the globe," he said.

"For me, getting into martial arts got me out of a particular lifestyle, and I think sport can go a long way to help others with their own personal problems."

If you need to talk to someone in relation to a domestic or family violence matter, you can go to www.dvconnect.org or call 1800 811 811.