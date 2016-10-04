28°
News

CHAMPIONS: Mother and daughter inspire others to be strong

Eliza Wheeler
| 4th Oct 2016 3:22 PM
CHAMPIONS: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17,with her mother and world champion Narelle Leahey.
CHAMPIONS: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17,with her mother and world champion Narelle Leahey. Eliza Wheeler

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE Leahey household there are two women, 11 championship belts and a whole lot of girl power.

Initially taking up Muay Thai to lose weight, the inter-generational fighters from Urangan, Narelle and Tarley, are hoping to inspire women to find their inner strength and achieve their goals.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Tarley took out the Junior State Champion Muay Thai title, following in her mother Narelle's world-champion-level footsteps.

 

CHAMPION: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17, from Urangan in the ring at the Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre in Pialba.
CHAMPION: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17, from Urangan in the ring at the Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre in Pialba. Eliza Wheeler

 

Watching on the side while her daughter went four rounds in the ring, Narelle said she couldn't be more proud of her daughter.

"When she was a kid she gave it a go but wasn't really into it, but she got back into it when she was looking for a way to exercise and get fit."

The two women train at the Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre in Pialba, where Tarley often trains with the men.

"I'd say girls hit harder," Tarley said proudly.

 

CHAMPION: Coach Simone LeManu with wold champion Narelle Leahey, state champion Tarley Leahey, Snr Const Amit Singh and fighter Tenzin Bereny.
CHAMPION: Coach Simone LeManu with wold champion Narelle Leahey, state champion Tarley Leahey, Snr Const Amit Singh and fighter Tenzin Bereny. Eliza Wheeler

 

Despite her extensive training and support from Narelle, Tarley said her fight on the weekend was an emotional experience.

"You're there feeling really nervous," she said.

"But once I started warming up the nerves went away."

 

CHAMPION: Coach Simone LeManu with state champion Tarley Leahey and her mother, world champion Narelle Leahey.
CHAMPION: Coach Simone LeManu with state champion Tarley Leahey and her mother, world champion Narelle Leahey. Eliza Wheeler

 

Integrated Martial Arts and Wellbeing Centre owner and Hervey Bay police officer Amit Singh said he hoped the Leahey mum and daughter duo would give women in the community facing domestic or family violence the courage to seek help.

"Just to see how strong these two ladies are, well anyone can be that strong in their own life," Snr Const Singh said.

 

CHAMPIONS: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17,with her mother and world champion Narelle Leahey.
CHAMPIONS: Muay Thai junior state champion Tarley Leahey, 17,with her mother and world champion Narelle Leahey. Eliza Wheeler

 

Snr Const Singh sees first-hand the effects of domestic violence and assault almost every day, but said he had also seen it happen in his own family growing up.

"Domestic violence is like a cancer to the community - it's everywhere in Australia and even across the globe," he said.

"For me, getting into martial arts got me out of a particular lifestyle, and I think sport can go a long way to help others with their own personal problems."

If you need to talk to someone in relation to a domestic or family violence matter, you can go to www.dvconnect.org or call 1800 811 811.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  domestic violence, muay thai, qps

BREAKING: Crash slows traffic on Maryborough street

BREAKING: Crash slows traffic on Maryborough street

Traffic is being diverted around the scene of a crash in Ferry St, Maryborough.

Is anyone truly surprised Fifita wasn't player of the match?

Andrew Fifita was never going to be the Clive Churchill medallist.

There was no way Fifita was winning the Clive Churchill medal.

Is there a shark lurking in this pic of Hervey Bay?

MYSTERY: Is it a shark, a dolphin or something else? An image captured in Urangan has caused mass debate on social media.

Is it a shark, a dolphin or something else?

UPDATE: Teens taken to hospital after Bruce Highway crash

The scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday.

Three teens were taken to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Hwy.

Local Partners

Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

Luke Strochnetter is putting heart and soul into making a difference.

Tips for parents in battling their children's night terrors

The Nightmare before Christmas was the second favourite movie for Northern Star Facebook followers.

Help available on Fraser Coast for night terror concerns.

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

MARK Wahlberg starts eating at two in the morning, where he will dine on "egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter".

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

GREAT LOCATION. GREAT HOME.

4 Banks Court, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 Auction In...

Quality built 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a stunning location overlooking Hervey Bay lakes. The main bedroom is ensuited and includes massive built in robe while...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.