Change in wind makes reefs more accessible to boaties

Levi hooked this solid spangled emperor caught in Platypus Bay with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

FINALLY, there has been a nice change in the weather and some south-easterly winds have cooled things down.

Recent northerlies have made it uncomfortable for boaties with many areas off limits due to the northerly winds.

The south-easterlies will make the local reefs more accessible and should fire up pelagics up the island.

Burrum

The hot weather has been great for targeting mangrove jacks on the Burrum River.

Jacks can be found in the Gregory, Isis and Burrum rivers with live baits, soft plastics and hard body lures all working well.

Bream, whiting and flathead continue to be caught around the lower reaches with the odd queenfish also in the mix.

Local reefs

The local reefs are always exciting to fish at this time of the year with many species on offer.

Coral trout, sweetlip, blackall, blue parrot, cod and scarlets can be found on our local reef systems at present.

Using soft plastics, live baits and fresh cut baits have been very effective.

Platypus Bay

In Platypus Bay, golden trevally, blackall, tea leaf trevally and school mackerel have been found deep in the water column.

With water temps around 29c up throughout the bay, fishing deep has been the most effective at times.

Spotted mackerel and mac tuna are scattered about the bay.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan pier, whiting will be a great target over the bigger tides this week.

Flathead have also been a target with night tides getting the better fish.

Out at the second channel, golden trevally, GTs, bream and school mackerel have been reported.

Sandy Strait

Great Sandy Strait Contributed

Down the strait, whiting have been reported coming off Booral flats and south-head flats.

The lower reaches of the Mary River system can also hold good numbers of summer whiting.

Threadfin salmon have also been active the past week with good specimens coming from the deep holes and ledges in the lower reaches of the Mary River.

Working the drains has also been effective with some good salmon reported. Further down the strait, the ledges have produced some sweetlip, grunter, blackall and cod.