Charity run: the spirit of the Fraser Coast was on show

THE fact the community was able to raise a collective $28,000 in one day at the Maryborough Rainbow Run shows just how community-orientated the Fraser Coast really is.

Fraser Coast Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman was out and about on the day and captured the hundreds of locals smiling, covered in colour and spending their Saturday making the region that little bit better.

And what an impact those 800 runners had, with $20,000 now to be donated to the Hervey Bay Hospital's maternity ward.

Thanks to people like Jodie Tangikara and those who helped organise the event for not only providing a unique day out for failies, but for fundraising for a section of the Hervey Bay Hospital that will greatly benefit future generations.

Every day community heroes like Jodie often go overlooked, but thanks to her and the countless others in our community who work behind the scenes the Fraser Coast is a better place to live.