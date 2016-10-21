CHEAPER FUEL: How you can help drive down petrol prices

HERVEY Bay motorists have been told to vote with their wallets, with an RACQ spokeswoman saying our drivers are paying more than they should be.



Fuel prices in Maryborough have remained stable at about $1.19 a litre, the spokeswoman said, but in Hervey Bay drivers were paying as much as $1.26 per litre at some service stations.



"Prices are about four cents a litre more than what we consider fair," the spokeswoman said.



She said there were petrol stations in Hervey Bay that were selling fuel at cheaper prices and she urged motorists to find the cheapest price they could and "vote with your wallets".



"You can use people power to get service stations to act more competitively by supporting cheaper places."



But a spokesman from Caltex Australia said the situation could be a little more complicated than people simply being overcharged in Hervey Bay.



"Wholesale prices have been trending up for some time but each town reacts at a different speed," he said.



"While prices in Hervey Bay have gone up in line with many other Queensland towns over the past couple of weeks, responding to the higher international prices, Maryborough fuel retailers seem to still be offering much cheaper petrol having not adjusted fully for the wholesale price change."



The spokesman said it was likely prices could rise in coming weeks.



"Over time, international price changes do flow through to all regional areas but sometimes motorists in some areas get to cash in on discounted fuel for longer than in nearby towns," he said.

