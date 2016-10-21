Check out some of the fun events on Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS
What: Iconic Fraser Coast markets.
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
When: 7am-1pm
Cost: Free
RE-OPENING OF CRAIGNISH MEDICAL CENTRE
What: Craignish Pharmacy will host an Open Day in celebration of new ownership for the Pharmacy and the re-opening of the Craignish Medical Center. The Fraser Coast Lions Club will be a supporter of this event hosting a car park sausage sizzle. Craignish Pharmacy will have taste testing samples to try, and a raffle will be drawn on the day to win a gift parcel valued at $100.
Where: Shop 2, 1-7 Karraschs Rd, Craignish
When: 8.30am-3pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Fraser Coast Lions Club
Cost: Free
ODDITIES IN THE ATTIC
What: Have a look through retro art and furniture, homewares, clothing and other cool stuff. Urangan Point School Staff band Electric Kao will be rocking live at the store 9-11am. There will be an unusual, eclectic mix of artworks and photography by local artists Marni Koster; Adam Marlow and Belinda Green. Bookings and payment to be made in shop prior to the event. Limited spaces available.
Where: Space & Oddity, 3/486 The Esplanade, Torquay
When: 9am-4pm
Cost: Free
CALISTHENICS DANCE CONCERT
What: Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club Inc is having its annual concert.
Where: Brolga Theatre in Maryborough
When: Starts at 2pm
Cost: $20
EUREKA COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT
What: Go along for a fabulous day of great music and friendship. Lucky door prize, raffles, tombola and afternoon tea. Walk-ups welcome. There will be a lucky door prize, raffles, tombola and guest artists from Bundaberg.
Where: QCWA Hall, Wharf St, Maryborough
When: Doors open 12.30pm for a 1pm start
Cost: $5
TORBANLEA PICNIC RACES
What: Come for a day of thoroughbred and quarterhorse races, and of course plenty of with catered food, drinks and live entertainment. Food and licensed bar all day. Children's entertainment and activities. Transport available with Wide Bay Transit.
Where: Burrum Recreation Reserve
When: Gates open at 9am and racing starts at 9.30am
Cost: $10 for general admission, children under 14 free
SUNDAY
EXCELSIOR CITY BRASS SHOWCASE
What: Come and watch the annual Power Brass Showcase, performing a range of their favourites.
Where: Excelsior Band Hall, Macalister St, Maryborougyh
When: Starts at 1.30pm
Cost: Entry is $10.
NATURE ME SESSION
What: Yengarie Gallery and Garden are hosting the first Nurture ME session. People can come and take part in music and dance from a host of countries, in the beautiful surrounds of Robin and Suzanne's garden.
Where: 64 Louden Clos, Yengarie
When: 3-4pm
Cost: $10
KOALA MARKETS
What: Hervey Bay's iconic markets
Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan
When: Sunday, 6am-noon
Cost: Free
ALL WEEKEND
FRASER COAST ANTIQUE COLLECTABLE FAIR
What: The Maryborough Showground Pavilion will be turned into an old style department store this weekend when sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of Antique and Collectable Items for sale. Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will be there.
Where: The Maryborough Showground Pavilion
When: 8am-4pm Saturday, and 8am-1pm Sunday
Cost: $8 entry, children under 14 years free. For more information call 0427<TH>465<TH>407