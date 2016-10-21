Check out some of the fun events on Coast this weekend

SATURDAY

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS



What: Iconic Fraser Coast markets.



Where: Pier Park, Urangan



When: 7am-1pm



Cost: Free

Craignish Medical Practice is having an open day on Saturday to celebrate its re-opening. Annie Perets





RE-OPENING OF CRAIGNISH MEDICAL CENTRE



What: Craignish Pharmacy will host an Open Day in celebration of new ownership for the Pharmacy and the re-opening of the Craignish Medical Center. The Fraser Coast Lions Club will be a supporter of this event hosting a car park sausage sizzle. Craignish Pharmacy will have taste testing samples to try, and a raffle will be drawn on the day to win a gift parcel valued at $100.



Where: Shop 2, 1-7 Karraschs Rd, Craignish



When: 8.30am-3pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Fraser Coast Lions Club



Cost: Free



ODDITIES IN THE ATTIC



What: Have a look through retro art and furniture, homewares, clothing and other cool stuff. Urangan Point School Staff band Electric Kao will be rocking live at the store 9-11am. There will be an unusual, eclectic mix of artworks and photography by local artists Marni Koster; Adam Marlow and Belinda Green. Bookings and payment to be made in shop prior to the event. Limited spaces available.



Where: Space & Oddity, 3/486 The Esplanade, Torquay



When: 9am-4pm



Cost: Free

These are just some of the Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club Inc performers. Contributed



CALISTHENICS DANCE CONCERT



What: Fraser Coast Calisthenics Club Inc is having its annual concert.



Where: Brolga Theatre in Maryborough



When: Starts at 2pm



Cost: $20



EUREKA COUNTRY MUSIC CONCERT



What: Go along for a fabulous day of great music and friendship. Lucky door prize, raffles, tombola and afternoon tea. Walk-ups welcome. There will be a lucky door prize, raffles, tombola and guest artists from Bundaberg.



Where: QCWA Hall, Wharf St, Maryborough



When: Doors open 12.30pm for a 1pm start



Cost: $5





TORBANLEA PICNIC RACES



What: Come for a day of thoroughbred and quarterhorse races, and of course plenty of with catered food, drinks and live entertainment. Food and licensed bar all day. Children's entertainment and activities. Transport available with Wide Bay Transit.

Where: Burrum Recreation Reserve



When: Gates open at 9am and racing starts at 9.30am



Cost: $10 for general admission, children under 14 free

SUNDAY



Maryborough Excelsior City Band is having its annual showcase on Sunday. Robyne Cuerel

EXCELSIOR CITY BRASS SHOWCASE



What: Come and watch the annual Power Brass Showcase, performing a range of their favourites.



Where: Excelsior Band Hall, Macalister St, Maryborougyh



When: Starts at 1.30pm



Cost: Entry is $10.

NATURE ME SESSION



What: Yengarie Gallery and Garden are hosting the first Nurture ME session. People can come and take part in music and dance from a host of countries, in the beautiful surrounds of Robin and Suzanne's garden.



Where: 64 Louden Clos, Yengarie



When: 3-4pm

Cost: $10





KOALA MARKETS



What: Hervey Bay's iconic markets



Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan



When: Sunday, 6am-noon



Cost: Free





ALL WEEKEND

FRASER COAST ANTIQUE COLLECTABLE FAIR



What: The Maryborough Showground Pavilion will be turned into an old style department store this weekend when sellers from Queensland and New South Wales gather with thousands of Antique and Collectable Items for sale. Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will be there.



Where: The Maryborough Showground Pavilion



When: 8am-4pm Saturday, and 8am-1pm Sunday



Cost: $8 entry, children under 14 years free. For more information call 0427<TH>465<TH>407

