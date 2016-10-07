Check out what's happening on Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY

PETSTOCK BBQ



When: Saturday, from 9am



Where: Petstock Hervey Bay, at 68 Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba



What: Raising funds for Fraser Coast Pet Warriors, to help save animals from across the region. There will be raffles and prizes to be won on the day.



Cost: Free entry, $2 for a sausage on bread



Get a sausage sizzle at Pestock Hervey Bay on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

PIER PARK COMMUNITY MARKETS



When: Saturday, 7am-1pm.



Where: Pier Park, Urangan.



What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday. You will find plenty of market stalls, fresh fruit, vegetables and much more.



Cost: Free





UKULELE MAN CONCERT



When: Saturday



Where: Great Hall, Beach Rd, Pialba.



What: HUMPS Ukulele Club will host world-renowned ukulele player Peter Moss. See story, Page 13.



Cost: $20.





TORQUAY MARKETS



When: Saturday, 8am-1pm.



Where: Torquay Esplanade.



What: It's a great way to enjoy your Saturday in the beautiful seaside city of Hervey Bay. The markets feature a wide array of arts, crafts, fruit and flower stalls.



Cost: Free entry.

SUP YOGA

When: Today, at 8am



Where: Meet at Aqua Vue Cafe, at 415a The Esplanade, Torquay.



What: Stand up paddle board yoga.



More info: Call Aqua Vue Cafe on 4125 5528.



This is what stand up paddle board yoga looks like. john mccutcheon





INDIAN FESTIVAL



Hervey Bay's Indian community is celebrating one of their auspicious festivals called Navratri.



When: Saturday 6-11pm



Where: Hervey Bay Community Centre



What: Navratri is a major event in India, celebrated with great enthusiasm twice a year. Come and indulge in Indian culture.



Cost: Free entry





MARYBOROUGH MASTERS GAMES



The games begin this weekend, with darts and croquet first up.



From 9am, the darts competition will be held at the Maryborough Dart Hall in Quarry Court on Saturday.



Contact Nikki on 0484 122 510 for more information.



The croquet will be held on Saturday and Sunday, from 9am both days, at the Point Lookout Club, on North St in Maryborough. Contact Wayne on 4121 4577 for more information.



SUNDAY

TRY OUTRIGGING



When: Sunday, 7.50am



Where: Boat Club premises, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan Harbour.



What: Come and try outrigging, run by Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club.



Phone Simon on 0423 680 076 for more details.



Cost: Free





Come and try outrigging this Sunday with the Hervey Bay Outrigger Canoe Club. Karleila Thomsen



WALK FOR DIABETES



When: Sunday, starts 9am sharp.



Where: Scarness Park



What: Walk a 2.5km loop along the Esplanade, in a fight against type 1 diabetes. Funds to go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



Register at jdrf.org.au or on the day.





KOALA MARKETS



When: Sunday, 6am-noon.



Where: Kruger Crt, Urangan.



What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets.



There is an abundance of stalls with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.



Cost: Free.





ART FOR EVERYONE



When: Sunday, from 10am.



Where: Bunnings Warehouse, Hervey Bay.



What: Workshops for kids and adults.



Bookings essential. Phone 4128 5100 for details.





WALK WITH RAMBLERS



When: Sunday, 8.30am.



Where: Meet at the Pines, Esplanade, Pialba.



What: Enjoy a walk along the shared paths, followed by a BYO morning tea. the Ramblers will also host a bus trip to the Gympie markets on October 16. Phone Gill on 4194 0955 or Merle on 4124 2796.



Cost: Free

