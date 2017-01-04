Chew leaves Past Grammars after 18 years with the club

MOVING ON: Opening batsman Sam Chew will leave Past Grammars after 18 years with the club. The Fraser Coast Cricket season resumes Saturday.

WHEN Past Grammars resume their quest for another Fraser Coast Cricket premiership they will have to do so without one of the region's best.

Opening batsman Sam Chew left the club after he relocated to Rockhampton for work. In doing so he ends an 18-year partnership with Past Grammars, with whom he won A-grade's two-day title in December.

Chew's always been about the club, and when the Chronicle caught up with the champion batsman after the grand final he stressed any story should be about the club.

But it is impossible to highlight the club's achievement without mentioning the 26-year-old, who bowed out a premiership winner.

"I had a bit of a tear in my eye when I got out," he said of his last innings.

"I've sort of run the club in the past for about four or five years, captained and spent 18 years playing for them. I don't know what else to do on my Saturday afternoons to be honest."

Chew played his first A-grade game for Grammars as a 13-year-old after he spent five years in the junior ranks, and in the 13 years since he has secured multiple premierships and representative caps.

He finished in true, typical Chew style.

Despite it being a "longer-form" game, Chew went out to bat with a limited over-mindset and slogged 80-odd runs in front of two special spectators.

"I banned my parents from coming when I was 16," he said.

"I'd always get out when they came. Even as they drove in I'd get out, so they hadn't seen me bat too much.

"I said I hadn't scored any runs this year but I let them come (for the final) and they saw the whole innings."