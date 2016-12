A boy was pulled out of a pool unconscious after an incident at a home in Urangan.

A YOUNG boy has been pulled unconscious from a pool in Urangan.

The child, believed to be 7, was treated by ambulance officers and regained consciousness.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident happened at a private residence.

The incident happened about 2.15pm on Monday.

He was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.