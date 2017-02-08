Child sex doll allegedly ordered by Fraser Coast man

A RIVER Heads man is expected to face charges in relation to the importation of a Chinese-made child sex doll, and the possession of child exploitation material.

As a result of a joint Australian Border Force and Queensland Police Service investigation, the 47-year-old's computer and a doll have been seized by authorities.

The Chronicle understands the doll, allegedly ordered by the River Heads man, was seized by customs, and the Australian Boarder Force traced the order back to a Fraser Coast address.

As a result of finding the doll, a joint search warrant was executed at the man's address by the border force and police.

While searching the man's residence in relation to the importation of the doll, child exploitation material was allegedly found on the man's computer.

The man is expected to be charged in the next few weeks.

The River Heads man is one of five Queenslanders allegedly caught ordering the dolls.

The Courier Mail reports the dolls cost about $1000 each, are lifelike and can have their anatomy made to order.

Other men from Toowoomba, Brisbane and Far North Queensland have also allegedly been caught ordering the dolls.

ABF Commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg told News Corp there had been an increase in attempts to import child sex dolls in the past 18 months.

"We believe this is largely due to the continued growth in internet purchasing and the increased availability of such items," Mr Quaedvlieg said.

"We currently have nine child sex doll import investigations underway across Australia, including five in Queensland."

There are also two in Victoria and Western Australia.

"We will use the full force of the law and pursue the penalties available including fines of up to $450,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years against anyone attempting to import these objects," the Commissioner said.