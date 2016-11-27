Childers cops 100mm, but only sprinkling for Bay, M'boro

While Childers copped a whopping 100mm, Hervey Bay and Maryborough missed out.

THE region has cried out for rain following Thursday's blistering temperature spike - but Hervey Bay and Maryborough only received a sprinkling.

While Childers copped a whopping 100mm on Saturday, Hervey Bay recorded only 25mm from the few showers and storms that passed over the weekend, while Maryborough received 12.6mm.

The showers forced the Maryborough speedway to cancel their race meet for the weekend, but the Legends of League game in Hervey Bay was not affected.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology attributed the showers to unstable conditions in the atmosphere, consistent with storm season.

"Relatively speaking, there was much higher rainfall levels recorded inland of Hervey Bay,” the spokesperson said.

"It's very hit and miss - very normal for this time of year.”

A severe fire danger was issued for the Wide Bay and Burnett regions earlier this week, after hot, dry and windy conditions pushed their way through the south-east.

Read the Bureau of Meteorology's full forecast below:

Monday

Min 19 Max 29

Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening. 10% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Min 18 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. 10% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Min 19 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. 10% chance of rain.

Thursday

Min 19 Max 30

Mostly sunny day. Slight (20%) chance of a shower later in the day. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

Friday

Min 19 Max 31

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. Light winds.