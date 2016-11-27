30°
News

Childers cops 100mm, but only sprinkling for Bay, M'boro

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Nov 2016 10:41 AM
While Childers copped a whopping 100mm, Hervey Bay and Maryborough missed out.
While Childers copped a whopping 100mm, Hervey Bay and Maryborough missed out. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE region has cried out for rain following Thursday's blistering temperature spike - but Hervey Bay and Maryborough only received a sprinkling.

While Childers copped a whopping 100mm on Saturday, Hervey Bay recorded only 25mm from the few showers and storms that passed over the weekend, while Maryborough received 12.6mm.

The showers forced the Maryborough speedway to cancel their race meet for the weekend, but the Legends of League game in Hervey Bay was not affected.

A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology attributed the showers to unstable conditions in the atmosphere, consistent with storm season.

"Relatively speaking, there was much higher rainfall levels recorded inland of Hervey Bay,” the spokesperson said.

"It's very hit and miss - very normal for this time of year.”

A severe fire danger was issued for the Wide Bay and Burnett regions earlier this week, after hot, dry and windy conditions pushed their way through the south-east.

Read the Bureau of Meteorology's full forecast below:

Monday

Min 19 Max 29

Partly cloudy. Winds easterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming light in the late evening. 10% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Min 18 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming east to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. 10% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Min 19 Max 30

Mostly sunny. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening. 10% chance of rain.

Thursday

Min 19 Max 30

Mostly sunny day. Slight (20%) chance of a shower later in the day. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

Friday

Min 19 Max 31

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. Light winds.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Childers cops 100mm, but only sprinkling for Bay, M'boro

Childers cops 100mm, but only sprinkling for Bay, M'boro

THE region has cried out for rain following Thursday's blistering temperature spike - but Hervey Bay and Maryborough only received a sprinkle.

Hervey Bay MP's raffle donation won by future opponent

IRONY: One Nation's candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham with the wine bottles he won in a raffle at the Legends of League gala dinner. The wine was donated by current Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen.

Mr Sorensen's donation was won by his next opponent.

Emergency services continue search for missing trawler

Sgt Paul Bacon - OIC Hervey Bay Water Police and regional search & rescue co-ord.

The trawler was last seen on November 11.

Drivers escape serious injury in head-on highway crash

Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Drivers from Friday's two-vehicle crash escaped serious injury.

Local Partners

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Healthcare Service in Maryborough was a project five years in the making.

Your chance to say thank you to organ donors tomorrow

Jaydon Fuller is one of many residents on the Fraser Coast, whose life was saved thanks to an organ donation. He received a liver shortly after birth. Pictured with his mother Colleen and Ian Rogers.

Only 1% of people who die are eligible to be organ donors.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

TRIBUTES have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch Florence Henderson, who passed away at the age of 82.

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving together

Have Katy and Orlando really split up?

Jessica Origlasso wants to settle down

Jessica Origlasso wants to "settle down and have children".

Rochelle Humes felt 'horrendous' at start of pregnancy

Rochelle Humes suffered from terrible morning sickness

Ralph Fiennes possessive over Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes wouldn't want anyone else to play Lord Voldemort

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Submit an Offer

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

OWNER WANTS IT SOLD

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Forthcoming...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!