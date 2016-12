Australian Hearing Hervey Bay made teddies for the Hervey Bay Fire and Emergency Service to give to children.

AUSTRALIAN Hearing Hervey Bay has presented the Hervey Bay Fire and Emergency Service with 'trauma teddies' to give to children going through crisis this holiday season.

Trauma Teddies are special bears made or knitted by volunteers then given to children during traumatic times.

Australian Hearing was established in 1947, with a branch existing in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

