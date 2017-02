Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A CHILD'S bicycle was snatched from a home in Hervey Bay.

The black deluxe BMX with blue rims and a blue hand-grips was stolen from the carport to a property on Arthur St in Urangan.

The bike is worth $800.

The theft was reported to police on Monday and is believed to have gone missing between 10pm on February 3 and 11am on February 4.

The owners noticed the bike missing on February 4.

If anyone has seen this bike (pictured) call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.