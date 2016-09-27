Choppy seas don't stop Great Fraser Coast Duck Race

The 2016 Great Fraser Coast Duck Race - Andrew Edwards with head duck Harry and some of his friends.

STRONG winds and choppy seas could not stop the biggest duck race of the year.

Hundreds flocked to Hervey Bay's WetSide Water Park to line the shore to watch the ocean bring in the yellow ducks.

Fraser Coast's Hope of Humanity President Amanda Edwards said the turnout for the second annual Great Fraser Coast Duck Race was more than they had imagined.

"It was unbelievable, we were overwhelmed with how many people came to the event,” she said.

"The whole point is not just about the money, it's about getting the community involved in fun and unique activities.”

The event was due to start at 3pm but due to rough conditions the start time was brought forward.

Ms Edwards estimated the race to have raised about $1500 for the Hervey Bay Youth Homeless Shelter and the Australian literacy Numeracy Foundation with even bigger expectations for future races.