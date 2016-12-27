30°
Christmas Day baby boom on Fraser Coast

Annie Perets
| 27th Dec 2016 5:00 AM

BETHANEY Coombes originally planned to spend Christmas Day at the beach, but the little bub inside her tummy had other ideas.

Her daughter Ivie was born on Christmas Day at 11.30am at Hervey Bay Hospital.

She weighed a healthy weight of just over seven pounds.

Ivie was initially due on December 20, but decided to stay in a little bit longer and wait for the special day.

 

CHRISTMAS BABY: Bethaney Coombes with her daughter Ivie, who was born on Christmas Day at 11.30am at Hervey Bay Hospital.
Holding Ivie in her arms, Ms Coombes said it was the most amazing feeling ever.

"It's very exciting, I didn't expect her to be born on Christmas," Ms Coombes said.

"She has been very good - feeding and sleeping.

"She'll be getting lots and lots of presents on Christmas Day."

Ivie was one of seven babies born at Hervey Bay Hospital on Sunday.

That's a high number for the maternity ward.

Midwife Lorraine Woods said that funnily enough, most of those babies born were not scheduled for December 25.

"They started arriving early, the first at 2am, and continued until 7pm," she said.

"Seven is a lot for a 24 hour period, but that wasn't even 24 hours.

"There were plenty of helpers and staff on board.

"A lot of the mothers got quite excited that their baby was a Christmas baby."

So far this year, there have been 834 babies born at Hervey Bay Hospital.

This includes two born yesterday on Boxing Day.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurse unit manager Pamela Harsant said this year's birth number is actually the lowest since 2004.

"Based on referrals of pregnant women, our family unit staff expect 2017 to be busier than 2016 and births to trend upwards," she said.

September proved to be the busiest month in terms of births this year for the unit, with 81 babies born there.

Among those 81 were five sets of twins, out of a total of nine twins for the year.

The second busiest month this year was May in which 51 babies were delivered.

"Surprisingly October, which is usually a busy month, had the least births with 58," Ms Harsant said.

The unit's yearly birth record was 1063 babies in 2012.

The birth statistics include the delivery of babies in unusual circumstances, such as at the back of ambulances.

Topics:  babies christmas babies fraser coast hervey bay hospital

Christmas Day baby boom on Fraser Coast

Local Partners

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

