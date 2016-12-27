Christmas Grinch makes off with $700 after burglary

POLICE are on the lookout for a Christmas Grinch who burgled a Point Vernon home earlier this week.

The offender is understood to have gained entry through an unlocked second storey door of the Charlton Esplanade home between 9.30pm on December 25 and 6.30am on Boxing Day.

It is understood the burglar removed a wallet from a handbag, took $500, then returned the wallet.

They then searched the room, and took an extra $200 from another wallet located in a bedside drawer.

Jewellery was also stolen before they left the premises through the same door.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000, or go to crimestoppers.com.au.