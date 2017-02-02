Civoniceva joins Fraser Coast elite for Sportsmen's Dinner

Petero Civoniceva will headline the upcoming Hervey Bay Men of League Sportsmen's Dinner on February 8.

ICONIC Queensland Maroon Petero Civoniceva will headline the upcoming Hervey Bay Men of League Sportsmen's Dinner, alongside local lads Jarrod Fletcher and Nathan Hauritz.

The dinner will give the chance for sporting fans of all ages to raise funds for the Men of League foundation, during their work in caring for families in the rugby league community.

Fraser Coast Committee President, Kev Embrey, said that the committee's first Sportsmen's Dinner was sure to be a success.

"We've got a really great line up of special guests, we're looking forward to an exciting night with a great deal of fun had by all,” he said.

"Besides getting to meet some icons of rugby league and local legends over a two-course meal, we will also lots of prizes and entertainment.”

Fletcher, a former Urangan State High School student and professional boxer, won gold for Australia at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

Both Fletcher and Civoniceva will be joined by former Hervey Bay Cricket Association junior Nathan Hauritz, who has represented Wide Bay from under-12 to under-15 levels, and even represented the Australia in Tests, One-Dayers and Twenty20 Internationals.

DETAILS:

DATE: February 11

TIME: 6pm - Meet and Greet, 7pm - Dinner

VENUE: The Beach House Hotel, Hervey Bay

COST: $80pp includes pre-dinner nibbles and two course meal

TICKETS: The Beach House Hotel, Scarness Newsagency or Newsxpress Eli Waters

Tickets are limited and must be purchased prior to February 8. More information is available at www.menofleague.com.