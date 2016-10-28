Clear skies and warm temps this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Year 12 Urangan High students (L) Kyhl Kershaw, William Walthall, Zac Lovekin and Alex Williams make the most of the great spring weather to go sailboarding in their Aquatics class.

WHILE the Fraser Coast's southern neighbours brace for today's predicted storms, this region can expect a warm and sunny Friday, continuing into the weekend.

With top temperatures of 29 and 30 degrees expected for Hervey Bay and Maryborough for the next three days, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a clear and calm weekend on the Fraser Coast.

BOM meteorologist on duty Kev Hutchins said there was a "very small" chance that the Fraser Coast would experience any of the rough weather tipped for southern areas.

"For anywhere south of Gladstone there's a chance, but the most likely place to see storm activity would be south of Kingaroy," Mr Hutchins said.