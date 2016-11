Bus drivers on the Fraser Coast will pay respect to Manmeet Alisher today.

BUS drivers on the Fraser Coast are paying their respect today to the bus driver who tragically lost his life in Brisbane last week.

Manmeet Alisher, 29, was set alight by a passenger when he was on shift driving a bus last Friday in the Brisbane suburb of Moorooka.

Wide Bay Transit drivers will be wearing black arm bands and shining the bus headlights today in his memory.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," a Wide Bay Transit spokesperson said.