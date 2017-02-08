Coast crime spree continues, businesses hit overnight

A DONATION tin was stolen from a grocery store in what's believed to be the second attack in a week.

Police can confirm offenders smashed a glass panel with a brick, shattering the glass before entering Scarness Foodworks about 11.20pm on Tuesday.

A donation tin, chained to the till, was taken.

Police said the till was also left damaged.

It's unknown how much cash was in the tin.



Senior Constable Craig Lewis said it was a low act stealing from the needy.

"It is money the community donates to people in need to help the less fortunate and these people are stealing."

It comes after at least nine businesses, three homes and three garages were left damaged and ransacked across Hervey Bay.

The Beach Motel on the corner of Anne Street and the Esplanade at Torquay was also hit overnight.

A brick was thrown through the window.

Police said when the owner opened the business in the early hours of Wednesday morning, she found a brick had been thrown through the front window.

Offenders stole the cash draw.

Police are investigating.

If you see suspicious activity call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.