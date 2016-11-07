COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on Fraser Coast

URRAWEEN
Break and Enter
Conservation Dr
Between 11pm on October 27 and 6am on October 28 unknown offenders have climbed over a rear fence of the property and have used an unknown tool to create a hole in the screen door in order to gain entry to the dwelling.
The offenders have then gained entry and have conducted an untidy search of the kitchen area and have stolen personal items and two mobile phones and have then left via the same entry point.
Break and Enter
Pantlins Lane
Between 9.30pm on October 27 and 6.10am on October 28 unknown offenders have climbed a six foot fence to gain entry to the rear yard of the dwelling.
The offenders have attempted to gain entry by creating holes to the security screen door, however no entry was gained and the offenders have left via the same way.
Break and enter
Boat Harbour Dr
At about 6.30pm on October 29, offenders have smashed a window to gain entry into the business.
The alarm has sounded causing the offenders to run off.
No property has been stolen.
Stealing
Harmony Ave
Between 3pm on October 27 and 6.30am on October 28, offenders have entered the property and stolen electronic equipment from a porch area.
URANGAN
Break and Enter
Margaret Street
Between 7.15pm on October 27 and 5.30am on October 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling through damaging an internal garage door.
Once inside the offenders have stolen a mobile phone and cash.
Burglary
Dayman St
Between midnight on October 27 and 1pm on October 28, offenders have attempted to force open the front security door.
Offenders were not successful in gaining entry and no property was stolen.
TINANA
Burglary
Geebung Ct
Between 5pm on October 27 and 1pm on October 28, offenders have gained entry to a residence by damaging a screen door.
Offenders have stolen electrical equipment, furniture and a quantity of children's bicycles.
TORQUAY
Break and enter
Boat Harbour Dr
Between 9am and 8pm on October 28, offenders have gained entry into a shed and have stolen a quantity of fishing rods, reels, tackle boxes and lures.
Offenders have also stolen electrical equipment.
Steal from vehicle
Boat Harbour Dr
Between 5pm on October 31 and midnight on November 1, offenders have approached a vehicle parked at the address and removed and stolen the rear number plate.
MARYBOROUGH
Break and enter
Queen St
Between 4.30pm on October 28 and 6.am on October 29, offenders have gained entry into an unlocked shed and stolen a quantity of fishing gear and tools.
Wilful damage
Gilbert St
Between 6am and 3.30pm on October 27, offenders have broken a number of padlocks which were attached to a toilet/equipment shed.
Wilful damage
Gilbert St
Between midnight on October 10 and midnight on October 26, offenders have removed door hinges and broken padlocks from a toilet block area.
Burglary
Alice St
Between 6.30am and 7am on October 31, offenders have gained entry to the residence through an unlocked front door.
Offenders have stolen a sum of cash and quantity of bank cards.
ALDERSHOT
Break and enter
Herrenberg St
Between 8am on October 26 and midnight on October 28, offenders have removed a door from a shed and stolen a quantity of camping chairs.
SCARNESS
Stealing
McNally St
Between 6pm and 6.30pm on October 29, offenders have entered the residence through an unlocked door and stolen a wallet and sum of cash.
The victim was asleep inside residence at the time of the offence.
Burglary
Gossner St
Between 2pm on October 29 and midnight on October 31, offenders have gained entry to the residence by causing damage to a door.
No property was stolen at the time of the offence as the residence was empty.
TINANA
Stealing
Gympie Rd
Between 6pm and 11pm on October 29, offenders have entered a business and stolen a quantity of cash which was left in the office area.
OAKHURST
Steal from vehicle
Old Mill Rd
Between 4pm on October 22 and 4pm on October 25, offenders have stolen both front and rear number plates from a vehicle parked on the side of the road.
KAWUNGAN
Stealing
Eli Ct
Between 3.30pm on October 31 and 6am on November 1, offenders have entered the rear patio area of the residence and stolen a mobile phone from a table.