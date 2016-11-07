COAST CRIME: Suburbs hit on Fraser Coast

URRAWEEN

Break and Enter

Conservation Dr

Between 11pm on October 27 and 6am on October 28 unknown offenders have climbed over a rear fence of the property and have used an unknown tool to create a hole in the screen door in order to gain entry to the dwelling.

The offenders have then gained entry and have conducted an untidy search of the kitchen area and have stolen personal items and two mobile phones and have then left via the same entry point.

Break and Enter

Pantlins Lane

Between 9.30pm on October 27 and 6.10am on October 28 unknown offenders have climbed a six foot fence to gain entry to the rear yard of the dwelling.

The offenders have attempted to gain entry by creating holes to the security screen door, however no entry was gained and the offenders have left via the same way.

Break and enter

Boat Harbour Dr

At about 6.30pm on October 29, offenders have smashed a window to gain entry into the business.

The alarm has sounded causing the offenders to run off.

No property has been stolen.

Stealing

Harmony Ave

Between 3pm on October 27 and 6.30am on October 28, offenders have entered the property and stolen electronic equipment from a porch area.

URANGAN

Break and Enter

Margaret Street

Between 7.15pm on October 27 and 5.30am on October 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling through damaging an internal garage door.

Once inside the offenders have stolen a mobile phone and cash.

Burglary

Dayman St

Between midnight on October 27 and 1pm on October 28, offenders have attempted to force open the front security door.

Offenders were not successful in gaining entry and no property was stolen.

TINANA

Burglary

Geebung Ct

Between 5pm on October 27 and 1pm on October 28, offenders have gained entry to a residence by damaging a screen door.

Offenders have stolen electrical equipment, furniture and a quantity of children's bicycles.

TORQUAY

Break and enter

Boat Harbour Dr

Between 9am and 8pm on October 28, offenders have gained entry into a shed and have stolen a quantity of fishing rods, reels, tackle boxes and lures.

Offenders have also stolen electrical equipment.

Steal from vehicle

Boat Harbour Dr

Between 5pm on October 31 and midnight on November 1, offenders have approached a vehicle parked at the address and removed and stolen the rear number plate.

MARYBOROUGH

Break and enter

Queen St

Between 4.30pm on October 28 and 6.am on October 29, offenders have gained entry into an unlocked shed and stolen a quantity of fishing gear and tools.

Wilful damage

Gilbert St

Between 6am and 3.30pm on October 27, offenders have broken a number of padlocks which were attached to a toilet/equipment shed.

Wilful damage

Gilbert St

Between midnight on October 10 and midnight on October 26, offenders have removed door hinges and broken padlocks from a toilet block area.

Burglary

Alice St

Between 6.30am and 7am on October 31, offenders have gained entry to the residence through an unlocked front door.

Offenders have stolen a sum of cash and quantity of bank cards.

ALDERSHOT

Break and enter

Herrenberg St

Between 8am on October 26 and midnight on October 28, offenders have removed a door from a shed and stolen a quantity of camping chairs.

SCARNESS

Stealing

McNally St

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on October 29, offenders have entered the residence through an unlocked door and stolen a wallet and sum of cash.

The victim was asleep inside residence at the time of the offence.

Burglary

Gossner St

Between 2pm on October 29 and midnight on October 31, offenders have gained entry to the residence by causing damage to a door.

No property was stolen at the time of the offence as the residence was empty.

TINANA

Stealing

Gympie Rd

Between 6pm and 11pm on October 29, offenders have entered a business and stolen a quantity of cash which was left in the office area.

OAKHURST

Steal from vehicle

Old Mill Rd

Between 4pm on October 22 and 4pm on October 25, offenders have stolen both front and rear number plates from a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

KAWUNGAN

Stealing

Eli Ct

Between 3.30pm on October 31 and 6am on November 1, offenders have entered the rear patio area of the residence and stolen a mobile phone from a table.