COAST CRIME: Thieves target suburbs across Coast

Burrum Heads

Break and enter

Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum Heads

Between October 1 and October 13, offenders have entered a detached garage by causing damage to a door. No items were stolen at this time.

Maryborough

Break and enter

Adelaide St, Maryborough

Between October 9 and October 10, offenders have entered a property by breaking a window, once inside the offenders have caused damage to walls, ceilings and windows before leaving the property.

Urangan

Steal from vehicle

Elizabeth St, Urangan

Between 3.10 and 4.30pm on October 13, offenders have stolen a quantity of tools from the tray of a vehicle parked in a carpark during the offence times.

Steal from vehicle

Elizabeth St, Urangan

Between October 15 and October 16, offenders have entered a canopy area of a utility and stolen a quantity of tools and an air compressor. The main cabin of the vehicle was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Stealing

Vanda St, Urangan

At about 9pm on October 15, offenders have entered the front yard of the residence and stolen an 8ft windmill. The victim has woken to a metal scraping noise and when he has looked outside the windmill was gone.

Tinana

Burglary

Gympie Rd, Tinana

Between 4.30pm and 12.30am on October 15, offenders have entered a residence through a window and stolen a quantity of bags, clothing, cash and an iPhone before leaving through the front door.

Break and enter

Bosel Rd, Tinana

Between noon and 4pm on October 15, offenders have gained entry to a business office by causing damage to a window. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the office. The business was not occupied during the offence times.

Scarness

Vehicle stealing

Torquay Rd, Scarness

Between midnight and 9am on October 16, offenders have entered a vehicle and stolen the vehicle from the residence address.

Stealing

Beach, Scarness

At about 10am on October 16, the victim has been swimming at Scarness beach when offenders have stolen the victim's bag containing an iPhone and wallet containing a sum of cash.

Gayndah

Steal from vehicle

Gayndah

Between October 12 and October 14, offenders have stolen both number plates from a vehicle parked outside a local business.

Point Vernon

Steal from vehicle

Esplanade, Point Vernon

Between 9pm on October 15 and 9am on October 16, offenders have entered a vehicle and stolen a purse containing a quantity of cash. The offenders have rummaged through the vehicle looking for items of value.

Burglary

Barker St, Point Vernon

Between 6pm and 8pm on October 16, offenders have entered a garage and stolen an iPhone and a quantity of personal items from a vehicle which was parked inside the garage at the time of the offence.

Torquay

Stealing

Beach, Torquay

About 10.15am on October 16, offenders have approached the victim's bags which were placed on the beach area. While the victims were swimming the offenders have stolen the bags containing wallets and phones.

Steal from vehicle

Freshwater St, Torquay

Between 4pm on October 17 and 8am on October 18 offenders have smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle and stolen a GPS and sum of cash.

Pialba

Break and enter

Charlton Esp, Pialba

About 11pm on October 17, offenders have entered a business by breaking a glass door. Once inside the offenders have rummaged through the business and caused damage to equipment and doors prior to leaving.

Break and enter

Liuzzi St, Pialba

Between 3pm on October 17 and 6am on October 18, offenders have attempted to gain entry to a business by jemmying open a door. Offenders have not gained entry and have not caused further damage.

Break and enter

Islander Rd, Pialba

Between 4pm on October 17 and 8am on October 18, offenders have gained entry into a business through the front door. Offenders have located a till and stolen a sum of cash.

Break and enter

Nissen St, Pialba

Between 6pm on October 17 and 4am on October 18, offenders have entered a business by jemmying open a door. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the business. No property was reported stolen.

Takura

Wilful damage

Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura

Between October 10 and October 17, offenders have caused damage to doors, windows and walls of a house. The house was not occupied at the time of the offence.