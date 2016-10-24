26°
News

COAST CRIME: Thieves target suburbs across Coast

24th Oct 2016 6:46 AM Updated: 6:49 AM
Crimestoppers.
Crimestoppers.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Burrum Heads

Break and enter

Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum Heads

Between October 1 and October 13, offenders have entered a detached garage by causing damage to a door. No items were stolen at this time.

Maryborough

Break and enter

Adelaide St, Maryborough

Between October 9 and October 10, offenders have entered a property by breaking a window, once inside the offenders have caused damage to walls, ceilings and windows before leaving the property.

Urangan

Steal from vehicle

Elizabeth St, Urangan

Between 3.10 and 4.30pm on October 13, offenders have stolen a quantity of tools from the tray of a vehicle parked in a carpark during the offence times.

Steal from vehicle

Elizabeth St, Urangan

Between October 15 and October 16, offenders have entered a canopy area of a utility and stolen a quantity of tools and an air compressor. The main cabin of the vehicle was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Stealing

Vanda St, Urangan

At about 9pm on October 15, offenders have entered the front yard of the residence and stolen an 8ft windmill. The victim has woken to a metal scraping noise and when he has looked outside the windmill was gone.

Tinana

Burglary

Gympie Rd, Tinana

Between 4.30pm and 12.30am on October 15, offenders have entered a residence through a window and stolen a quantity of bags, clothing, cash and an iPhone before leaving through the front door.

Break and enter

Bosel Rd, Tinana

Between noon and 4pm on October 15, offenders have gained entry to a business office by causing damage to a window. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the office. The business was not occupied during the offence times.

Scarness

Vehicle stealing

Torquay Rd, Scarness

Between midnight and 9am on October 16, offenders have entered a vehicle and stolen the vehicle from the residence address.

Stealing

Beach, Scarness

At about 10am on October 16, the victim has been swimming at Scarness beach when offenders have stolen the victim's bag containing an iPhone and wallet containing a sum of cash.

Gayndah

Steal from vehicle

Gayndah

Between October 12 and October 14, offenders have stolen both number plates from a vehicle parked outside a local business.

Point Vernon

Steal from vehicle

Esplanade, Point Vernon

Between 9pm on October 15 and 9am on October 16, offenders have entered a vehicle and stolen a purse containing a quantity of cash. The offenders have rummaged through the vehicle looking for items of value.

Burglary

Barker St, Point Vernon

Between 6pm and 8pm on October 16, offenders have entered a garage and stolen an iPhone and a quantity of personal items from a vehicle which was parked inside the garage at the time of the offence.

Torquay

Stealing

Beach, Torquay

About 10.15am on October 16, offenders have approached the victim's bags which were placed on the beach area. While the victims were swimming the offenders have stolen the bags containing wallets and phones.

Steal from vehicle

Freshwater St, Torquay

Between 4pm on October 17 and 8am on October 18 offenders have smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle and stolen a GPS and sum of cash.

Pialba

Break and enter

Charlton Esp, Pialba

About 11pm on October 17, offenders have entered a business by breaking a glass door. Once inside the offenders have rummaged through the business and caused damage to equipment and doors prior to leaving.

Break and enter

Liuzzi St, Pialba

Between 3pm on October 17 and 6am on October 18, offenders have attempted to gain entry to a business by jemmying open a door. Offenders have not gained entry and have not caused further damage.

Break and enter

Islander Rd, Pialba

Between 4pm on October 17 and 8am on October 18, offenders have gained entry into a business through the front door. Offenders have located a till and stolen a sum of cash.

Break and enter

Nissen St, Pialba

Between 6pm on October 17 and 4am on October 18, offenders have entered a business by jemmying open a door. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the business. No property was reported stolen.

Takura

Wilful damage

Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura

Between October 10 and October 17, offenders have caused damage to doors, windows and walls of a house. The house was not occupied at the time of the offence.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime fraser coast police

Motorist sees crocodile dragging cow into water

Motorist sees crocodile dragging cow into water

A SHOCKED motorist has spotted a cow being dragged into the Mary River by a crocodile.

Two fires at the same time, same location

A QFES crew going into a house at Urraween yesterday, to make sure everything is okay.

And, both were at addresses within 100m of each other.

Could we get a new pontoon?

Fraser Coast Regional Council - first official meeting in the Maryborough Council Chambers. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A new site has been earmarked

COAST CRIME: Thieves target suburbs across Coast

Crimestoppers.

Offenders have stolen a quantity of tools

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Collectors united for big fair in Maryborough

The Antique Collectable Fair was on October 22-23.

$100k to improve RV facilities in a Fraser Coast town

No Caption

Two other projects in the region have also received funding.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Something for young and old at annual antique fair

Hervey Bay Antiques and Collectables Fair, PCYC - Kaitlyn and Charlotte Smith enjoyed looking over the jewellery on the Magpies Collectables stall. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

TAKE a look at some of the glimpses of fashion's future on display at the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival over the weekend.

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan.

Singer the controversial winner of literature Nobel

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.