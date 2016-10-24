COAST CRIME: Thieves target suburbs across Coast

Burrum Heads
Break and enter
Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum Heads
Between October 1 and October 13, offenders have entered a detached garage by causing damage to a door. No items were stolen at this time.
Maryborough
Break and enter
Adelaide St, Maryborough
Between October 9 and October 10, offenders have entered a property by breaking a window, once inside the offenders have caused damage to walls, ceilings and windows before leaving the property.
Urangan
Steal from vehicle
Elizabeth St, Urangan
Between 3.10 and 4.30pm on October 13, offenders have stolen a quantity of tools from the tray of a vehicle parked in a carpark during the offence times.
Steal from vehicle
Elizabeth St, Urangan
Between October 15 and October 16, offenders have entered a canopy area of a utility and stolen a quantity of tools and an air compressor. The main cabin of the vehicle was locked and secured at the time of the offence.
Stealing
Vanda St, Urangan
At about 9pm on October 15, offenders have entered the front yard of the residence and stolen an 8ft windmill. The victim has woken to a metal scraping noise and when he has looked outside the windmill was gone.
Tinana
Burglary
Gympie Rd, Tinana
Between 4.30pm and 12.30am on October 15, offenders have entered a residence through a window and stolen a quantity of bags, clothing, cash and an iPhone before leaving through the front door.
Break and enter
Bosel Rd, Tinana
Between noon and 4pm on October 15, offenders have gained entry to a business office by causing damage to a window. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the office. The business was not occupied during the offence times.
Scarness
Vehicle stealing
Torquay Rd, Scarness
Between midnight and 9am on October 16, offenders have entered a vehicle and stolen the vehicle from the residence address.
Stealing
Beach, Scarness
At about 10am on October 16, the victim has been swimming at Scarness beach when offenders have stolen the victim's bag containing an iPhone and wallet containing a sum of cash.
Gayndah
Steal from vehicle
Gayndah
Between October 12 and October 14, offenders have stolen both number plates from a vehicle parked outside a local business.
Point Vernon
Steal from vehicle
Esplanade, Point Vernon
Between 9pm on October 15 and 9am on October 16, offenders have entered a vehicle and stolen a purse containing a quantity of cash. The offenders have rummaged through the vehicle looking for items of value.
Burglary
Barker St, Point Vernon
Between 6pm and 8pm on October 16, offenders have entered a garage and stolen an iPhone and a quantity of personal items from a vehicle which was parked inside the garage at the time of the offence.
Torquay
Stealing
Beach, Torquay
About 10.15am on October 16, offenders have approached the victim's bags which were placed on the beach area. While the victims were swimming the offenders have stolen the bags containing wallets and phones.
Steal from vehicle
Freshwater St, Torquay
Between 4pm on October 17 and 8am on October 18 offenders have smashed the passenger side window of a vehicle and stolen a GPS and sum of cash.
Pialba
Break and enter
Charlton Esp, Pialba
About 11pm on October 17, offenders have entered a business by breaking a glass door. Once inside the offenders have rummaged through the business and caused damage to equipment and doors prior to leaving.
Break and enter
Liuzzi St, Pialba
Between 3pm on October 17 and 6am on October 18, offenders have attempted to gain entry to a business by jemmying open a door. Offenders have not gained entry and have not caused further damage.
Break and enter
Islander Rd, Pialba
Between 4pm on October 17 and 8am on October 18, offenders have gained entry into a business through the front door. Offenders have located a till and stolen a sum of cash.
Break and enter
Nissen St, Pialba
Between 6pm on October 17 and 4am on October 18, offenders have entered a business by jemmying open a door. Once inside offenders have rummaged through the business. No property was reported stolen.
Takura
Wilful damage
Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura
Between October 10 and October 17, offenders have caused damage to doors, windows and walls of a house. The house was not occupied at the time of the offence.