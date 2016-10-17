29°
COAST CRIME: Was your suburb hit by crime?

17th Oct 2016 8:08 AM Updated: 8:12 AM

MARYBOROUGH

Break and enter,

Thurecht St

Between 4pm on October 1 and 4pm on October 7, offenders stole electronic equipment from the exterior of a residence and smashed a glass panel of a door. Offenders did not gain entry to the inside of the residence.

 

Break and enter,

Ann St

Between 11pm on October 6 and 10am on October 7, offenders gained entry to a residence through a window. Offenders then stole a number of electronic equipment items and a vehicle battery.

 

Break and enter,

George St

Between 5pm on October 6 and 5pm on October 7, Offenders gained entry to a locked shed and stole a vacuum cleaner.

 

Theft from vehicle,

Lennox St

Between 8 and 9am on October 7, offenders stole a laptop and personal papers from an unlocked vehicle.

 

Break and enter,

Bazaar St

Between 4 and 7.30pm on October 9, offenders stole a quantity of alcohol from the victim's bar area. Offenders also rummaged through a vehicle which was parked at the address.

 

Break and enter,

Walker St

Between October 10 and October 11, offenders entered a business and stole a quantity of power tools. The business was unattended at the time of the offence.

 

BURRUM HEADS

Break and enter,

Burrum St

Between 1.30 and 1.50am on October 9, offenders have entered a business and stolen a quantity of cash. The business was unattended at the time of the offence.

 

ELI WATERS

Break and enter,

View Ct

Between 11am and 12.30pm on October 8, offenders entered a vehicle through the passenger side door and stole a bag and personal medication.

Gundiah

Steal from vehicle,

Ayers St

Between noon on October 8 and 12.50pm on October 9, offenders entered an unlocked vehicle and rummaged through all compartments. Offenders then stole a mobile fridge from the rear of the vehicle.

 

URANGAN

Theft,

Jetty St

Between October 9 and October 10, offenders stole an electric mobility scooter from an annex at the address.

 

Break and enter,

Cunningham St

Between 10.30pm on October 9 and 6.30am on October 10, offenders gained entry to a residence through a screen door. Offenders then stole a quantity of jewellery items.

 

Break and enter,

Cunningham St

Between 10pm on October 9 and 8am on October 10, offenders gained entry to a residence through a side door. Offenders stole a quantity of cash.

 

Break and enter,

Cypress St

Between October 8 and October 10, offenders gained entry to a residence through an unlocked door. A quantity of alcohol was stolen.

 

Break and enter,

Elizabeth St

Between 9.15pm on October 7 and 8.30am on October 8, offenders attempted to gain entry into the business. However, they were unsuccessful.

 

PIALBA

Break and enter,

Islander Rd

Between 10 and 10.30pm on October 11, offenders have entered a business and stolen a quantity of power tools. Business was unattended at the time of the offence.

 

Break and enter,

Ungowa Ave

Between 1 and 2.30am on October 11, an offender has attempted to gain entry to the residence through a front door. The victim has disturbed the offender, causing the offender to run off.

 

TINANA

Enter with intent,

Gympie Rd

Between 2 amd 4pm on October 11, offenders damaged a window at the property.

 

GAYNDAH

Break and enter,

Gayndah Mundubbera Rd

Between September 29 and October 1, offenders entered a residence and stole a quantity of electrical equipment, including an iPhone and a camera.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crime fraser coast hervey bay maryborough the beat

