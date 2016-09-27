Coast crime: Was your suburb hit?

Kawungan

Break and enter, Mackay Dr

Between 11pm on September 14 and 12:15am on September 15, unknown offenders entered a vehicle and removed the remote using it to open the garage door, waking the complainant. The remote was stolen.

Urangan

Break and enter, Connock St

Between 5:30am on September 12 and 9am on September 15, unknown offenders attempted to gain entry through the rear window removing the fly screen. No entry gained.

Trespassing, Robert St

Between 7:20am-7:30am on September 16, unknown offenders gained entry to school grounds and were caught peering into a classroom area. The offenders were disturbed by the victim and ran away.

Scarness

Break and enter, Torquay Rd

Between 7:30pm-8:30pm on September 15, unknown offenders jimmied open the door and gained entry to the premises through the side door. Informant heard a noise and observed a male riding a bicycle down Lesley Lane, away from the store.

Wilful damage, Trisha Ct

Between 9:30pm on September 14 and 7am on September 15, unknown offenders smashed a rear window of a vehicle which was locked and secured at the dwelling. Vehicle damaged was a white 2015 Nissan Navara.

Break and enter, Totness St

Between August 27 and September 19 unknown offenders have whilst the victim was away damaged a barricade of the window of the toilet of the dwelling, it appears that no was entry gained

Vehicle theft and damage, Queens Rd

Between August 25 and September 3, unknown offenders stole tools from vehicle and also damaged the vehicle by placing a substance in the fuel tank.

Maryborough

Break and enter, Walker St

Between 8:30pm on September 14 and 8am on September 15, unknown offenders attempted to gain entry by damaging three windows. Damage caused to a window.

Stealing, Thurecht St

Between 7am and 1:30pm, unknown offenders gained access to the rear yard of the dwelling and stole a Red MTD ride on petrol lawn mower from the backyard.

Wilful damage, Percy St

At about 9pm on September 14, a male person was seen kicking the front fence and gates of residence creating damage.

Wilful damage, Macadam St

Between 12:30pm on September 11 and 6:15pm on September 15, unknown persons climbed up on the aluminium cladding on the side of the house near the carport and made four dents.

Stealing from motor vehicle, Kent St

At about 9am on September 9 unknown offenders smashed the glass to the sliding door of the vehicle and stole the mobile phone from the bed or sink within the back of the vehicle. The vehicle was locked at the time.

Wilful damage, Searle St

Between 2pm on September 16 and 9am on September 17, unknown offenders sprayed the north eastern external wall of the electricity substation with white spray paint.

Stealing, Aldridge St

Between 6pm on September 13 and 9am on September 17 unknown offenders have unlocked a garden shed and removed various tools and electrical equipment.

Wilful damage, Alice St (between Tanner and Neptune)

Between 6pm on September 17 and 8:30am on September 18 unknown offenders sprayed blue and white paint over the rear and right hand side of a Winnebago motor home, made up of obscene words and images.

Tinana

Break and enter, Gympie Rd

Between August 25 and September, 15 unknown offenders gained entry to the unoccupied dwelling by breaking the hinges of two locked sliding doors on the lower level of the house. Offenders used the shower, switched on the fridge and used other facilities in the house and caused damage to the house.

Burrum Heads

Stealing, Traviston Way

Between 2pm on September 13 and 6:30pm on September 14, unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling in the main bedroom area and stole a bank card from a purse. The offenders then used the card to withdraw cash.

Torquay

Stealing, Exeter St

Between 9:30am and 10:15am on September 15, unknown offenders attended the communal hall of the premises and stole a black canon digital camera with a lanyard.

Break and enter, Tavistock St

Between 8am and 11pm on September 23, unknown offenders gained entry dwelling and removed a new 42 inch flat screen television. They also stole a trailer.

Wilful Damage, Chartlon Esp

At about midnight on September 15, unknown offenders damaged CCTV cameras in the park area by spray painting the lenses. About 6 cameras damaged.

Pialba

Stealing from beach

At about 12pm on September 15 unknown offenders have stolen a pair of shoes and wallet which were on the beach whilst the victim was having a swim.