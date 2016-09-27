29°
News

Coast crime: Was your suburb hit?

26th Sep 2016 8:30 AM Updated: 8:30 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Kawungan

Break and enter, Mackay Dr

Between 11pm on September 14 and 12:15am on September 15, unknown offenders entered a vehicle and removed the remote using it to open the garage door, waking the complainant. The remote was stolen.

Urangan

Break and enter, Connock St

Between 5:30am on September 12 and 9am on September 15, unknown offenders attempted to gain entry through the rear window removing the fly screen. No entry gained.

Trespassing, Robert St

Between 7:20am-7:30am on September 16, unknown offenders gained entry to school grounds and were caught peering into a classroom area. The offenders were disturbed by the victim and ran away.

Scarness

Break and enter, Torquay Rd

Between 7:30pm-8:30pm on September 15, unknown offenders jimmied open the door and gained entry to the premises through the side door. Informant heard a noise and observed a male riding a bicycle down Lesley Lane, away from the store.

Wilful damage, Trisha Ct

Between 9:30pm on September 14 and 7am on September 15, unknown offenders smashed a rear window of a vehicle which was locked and secured at the dwelling. Vehicle damaged was a white 2015 Nissan Navara.

Break and enter, Totness St

Between August 27 and September 19 unknown offenders have whilst the victim was away damaged a barricade of the window of the toilet of the dwelling, it appears that no was entry gained

Vehicle theft and damage, Queens Rd

Between August 25 and September 3, unknown offenders stole tools from vehicle and also damaged the vehicle by placing a substance in the fuel tank.

Maryborough

Break and enter, Walker St

Between 8:30pm on September 14 and 8am on September 15, unknown offenders attempted to gain entry by damaging three windows. Damage caused to a window.

Stealing, Thurecht St

Between 7am and 1:30pm, unknown offenders gained access to the rear yard of the dwelling and stole a Red MTD ride on petrol lawn mower from the backyard.

Wilful damage, Percy St

At about 9pm on September 14, a male person was seen kicking the front fence and gates of residence creating damage.

Wilful damage, Macadam St

Between 12:30pm on September 11 and 6:15pm on September 15, unknown persons climbed up on the aluminium cladding on the side of the house near the carport and made four dents.

Stealing from motor vehicle, Kent St

At about 9am on September 9 unknown offenders smashed the glass to the sliding door of the vehicle and stole the mobile phone from the bed or sink within the back of the vehicle. The vehicle was locked at the time.

Wilful damage, Searle St

Between 2pm on September 16 and 9am on September 17, unknown offenders sprayed the north eastern external wall of the electricity substation with white spray paint.

Stealing, Aldridge St

Between 6pm on September 13 and 9am on September 17 unknown offenders have unlocked a garden shed and removed various tools and electrical equipment.

Wilful damage, Alice St (between Tanner and Neptune)

Between 6pm on September 17 and 8:30am on September 18 unknown offenders sprayed blue and white paint over the rear and right hand side of a Winnebago motor home, made up of obscene words and images.

Tinana

Break and enter, Gympie Rd

Between August 25 and September, 15 unknown offenders gained entry to the unoccupied dwelling by breaking the hinges of two locked sliding doors on the lower level of the house. Offenders used the shower, switched on the fridge and used other facilities in the house and caused damage to the house.

Burrum Heads

Stealing, Traviston Way

Between 2pm on September 13 and 6:30pm on September 14, unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling in the main bedroom area and stole a bank card from a purse. The offenders then used the card to withdraw cash.

Torquay

Stealing, Exeter St

Between 9:30am and 10:15am on September 15, unknown offenders attended the communal hall of the premises and stole a black canon digital camera with a lanyard.

Break and enter, Tavistock St

Between 8am and 11pm on September 23, unknown offenders gained entry dwelling and removed a new 42 inch flat screen television. They also stole a trailer.

Wilful Damage, Chartlon Esp

At about midnight on September 15, unknown offenders damaged CCTV cameras in the park area by spray painting the lenses. About 6 cameras damaged.

Pialba

Stealing from beach

At about 12pm on September 15 unknown offenders have stolen a pair of shoes and wallet which were on the beach whilst the victim was having a swim.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  coast crime, fraser coast, police, police beat

Hinkler one of few electorates that might vote no

Hinkler one of few electorates that might vote no

Hinkler could be one of the few electorates to vote no to same-sex marriage.

'Meteorite' hits off Gladstone coast, seen in Hervey Bay

Located just 16 light years away from our planet, Gliese 832c is a super-Earth with a mass 5.4 times that of our own planet

A meteorite is believed to have struck off the coast of Gladstone.

Need an excuse to go to Nikenbah? Here is one.

The Depot Espresso Bar in Nikenbah - Cindy and Kylah Avery, and Debbie Hamel.

Nikenbah cafe has been open for two months.

Community concerned dingo may be killed after child attacked

How was the child allowed to get so close to the dingo?

Local Partners

500 ducks to be released in Hervey Bay this weekend

IT will be a quacking day as 500 ducks are released into the ocean for the Great Fraser Coast Duck Race.

Zonta steps closer to peace to promote world of solace

FOR PEACE: Jane Barnes (left) from Zonta and Shanti Rahal lead the walkers through the gardens during the Walk for Peace.

VIDEO: The weekend's walk was hosted by Zonta Hervey Bay

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

NOT so naked and 25 years on, the baby from Nirvana's groundbreaking Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

  • Music

  • 27th Sep 2016 6:39 AM

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Angelina is blocking calls from Brad Pritt

Angelina Jolie has reportedly blocked Brad Pitt's number.

Apocalyptica 'seek and destroy' sceptics with 'master' set

Apocalyptica play Max Watts in Brisbane on their Shadowmaker Tour.

Review of final show of Apocalyptica's tour

Rebecca Hall doesn't own a TV

Newspapers, yes. Television, not so much

SECLUDED BUSH / BEACH RETREAT

Lot 1 Craignish Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a ... $200,000

Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a short stroll to the beach??? Then look no further you've found it!!! This large allotment...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.