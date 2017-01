A MARYBOROUGH man will face court in February after he was caugh drink driving on Australia Day.

Police intercepted a yellow Renault sedan on Alice St, Maryborough, about 10pm on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old driver was breath tested and while police did not provide the exact reading it will be alleged the driver exceeded the middle alcohol limit.

The middle alcohol limit is anywhere between 0.1% and 0.15%.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 22.