Coast man on trial accused of rape with kids in house

THE trial has started for a man accused of sexually assaulting and raping a woman in Urangan at the end of 2015.

The man in his 30s, who the Chronicle cannot name to protect the alleged victim, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, and one count of sexual assault.

In Hervey Bay District Court on Wednesday, Crown Prosecutor Sarah Dennis made her opening address to the jury.

Ms Dennis told the court that the accused was known to the victim, as they had lived in the same street and their daughters were friends.

The prosecutor said one night in late December 2015, the victim and the defendant's daughters were at her house for a sleepover, when the man came over about 8 or 9pm in the company of his nephew.

The court was told the man had brought a bottle filled with alcohol with him to the house.

"He asked [the alleged victim] for a torch to light up his dartboard ... he had done this before," Ms Dennis said.

"[The alleged victim] said it was in the spare bedroom and went to get the torch."

Ms Dennis said the man on trial followed the victim into the spare room, shut the door behind him before assaulting and raping the woman.

"She was crying," the prosecutor said. "She told him to stop and reminded him that the two girls were in the home."

About a week later, the reported victim told the police about the alleged incident.

The trial is expected to continue on Thursday when the defence will make its submissions.