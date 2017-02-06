Coast mum shares things only a parent to twins would know

Bundaberg Multiple Births Association - Ten sets of twins and their families enjoyed a day at Wetside, Hervey Bay.

HOW do you get multiple babies to synchronise toilet schedules?

Parents of twins and triplets (and more) have the answer.

Such dilemmas are among the unique experiences that come with being a parent in a multiple-birth scenario.

An established local group, called Bundaberg Multiple Birth Association Inc (which incorporates the Fraser Coast region,) lets these parents connect and share stories.

The group had a catch-up session on Saturday at WetSide Water Park which drew ten sets of twins.

Bundaberg Multiple Birth Association member Kelle Cistellano is a mother of twins Dajarra and Bidhali Currie, and was at the event.

"Catching up with other parents of twins is a good opportunity to network," she said.

"Our group currently has twins from the age of eight months, to eight years."

And if you are readings this to find out how to synchronise toilet schedules of babies, Ms Cistellano said it's about keeping the lives of the newborn on the same schedule.

"You need to feed them at the same time," Ms Cistellano said.

"And if one wakes up, you need to wake the other one up too.

"Doing that can be hard but you need to do it to keep the same nappy routine."

Ms Cistellano shared with the Chronicle some other unique situations that parents of twins would know.

- When school starts, deciding whether you want the twins in the same school and classroom.

"My boys are staying together but some choose to have separate their children for various reasons."

- Breastfeeding two at the same time.

- Taking multiple children to a doctor's appointment, even if it's just one that is sick.

"For one to have a medical appointment, the other needs to come along."

- Answering the question of how the kids were conceived.

"They ask if it was IVF or natural."

- Looking at childhood photographs and needing to recognise who is who.

"Especially if they're really young it can be hard to tell who's who. To make it easier you might dress them in certain colours or have a baby with a bracelet, or one with nail polish."

- Answering on whether the twins are identical, even when they are obviously not.

"One of my boys is 10cm taller than the other and they have different colour hair. People ask if they are identical, but they look really different. It can be pretty funny."

- Coping with a bigger tummy during pregnancy.

"Being at six months pregnant with twins resembles a full term of those pregnant with one child."

To join or learn more about Bundaberg Multiple Birth Association Inc, check out their Facebook page or email bundaberg@amba.org.au.

The Fraser Coast co-ordinator is Jeanette Barnes.