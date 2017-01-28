Coast patients could benefit from marijuana in March

FRASER Coast patients that will benefit from medicinal marijuana could be prescribed the drug from March.

Queensland doctors now have access to Australia's first medicinal marijuana clinical guidelines, which are also available on the Queensland Health website.

The guidelines give information about what is allowed to be prescribed and the form it will come in.

Those that medicinal marijuana may be suitable for includes palliative care patients, individuals with epilepsy, and those suffering with chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.