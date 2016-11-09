A Coast resident celebrates 100th birthday

FRASER Coast has another resident who has entered the 100-year-old club.

Grace Hamit celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Now a resident in an Emerald Parkway unit of Torbay Retirement Village, Grace was born in England on November 3, 1916.

She was the second youngest in a family of eight children.

One of her notable gigs in her younger years was working as a nanny for the Attenborough family, which included a young David Attenborough.

She was married to her husband Ray for more than 50 year, who has now passed away.

They were they same age which means Ray would have been 100 now too.

In 1974, Grace migrated with some of her family to Australia for a change in lifestyle.

She has lived in Hervey Bay since 2010.

Grace has two children and a grandchild.