Coast residents concerns over new smoking laws

Amy Formosa
| 13th Jan 2017 12:36 PM
Smoking cigarette
Smoking cigarette

FEBRUARY 1 will see more changes to smoking laws and restrictions in Queensland.

Only five months after overhauls of the laws, next month will mark the start of smoking being banned in national parks within 10 metres of in-use campsites and public facilities including picnic tables, barbecues, visitor information centres, shelters, jetties and boat ramps.

Chronicle readers had their say on the topic on Facebook.

Clay Bell questioned where the extra dollars from the cigarette taxes that help the public health system would come from.

"Where will all the extra tax dollars come from if we make it harder to smoke and the smokers quit?”

"Yet the big fast-food chains, who are adding to the obesity problem (by advertising burgers cheaper than salads) pay sweet bugger all in taxes.”

"I think the finger is pointing a little crookedly,” Clay said.

The Queensland Government states that the laws are changing in an attempt to create a non-smoking culture that gives adults support when trying to quit and discourages kids to take up the dangerous habit.

Fraser Coast resident Donna Shartuch believes the government could focus harder on getting drug addicts and criminals off the streets.

"So sad to see this happening to the people that pay a lot of tax on product,” Donna said.

"The cost of smoking related illnesses on the health system far outweighs the amount of tax collected from the sale of cigarettes,” Linda Jeremy-Leahy said

Charlotte Baker thinks there is nothing worse than walking through smoke.

David John Burns believes the constant increases in taxes on smoking is adding to the problems of drugs like ice.

Robert Lorraine Essex has witnessed people smoking in cars with children in there.

Nigel Youngman is also concerned the next generation will turn away from smoking and start using harder drugs.

The stupid government is just creating a new epidemic the next generation will just use drugs because there cheaper !!

Kama Riley Nothing worse then walking past or through the crap bring it on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
