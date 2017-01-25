36°
Coast's endearingly ugly dog has mug immortalised in pastel

Annie Perets
| 25th Jan 2017 2:33 PM
John Magor's Chinese crested Ko-ko, has posed for artist Maxine Thompson.
John Magor's Chinese crested Ko-ko, has posed for artist Maxine Thompson.

MEET Ko-ko.

He's got a Mohawk, no teeth, and a tongue that sticks out of the side of his mouth.

Ko-ko is a Chinese crested; a breed of dog that is widely known to be the ugliest in the world.

And yet, Ko-ko is filled with so much personality and charisma that you can't help but love him.

His mug has been immortalised in pastels after artist Maxine Thompson created a painting of him.

 

Ko-ko with his trademark sticking-out tongue.
Ko-ko with his trademark sticking-out tongue.

 

Ko-ko's owner John Magor says Ko-ko creates a buzz wherever he goes, especially around Hervey Bay.

"He's a real chick magnet," Mr Magor said.

The painting was made while John's wife Mary attended a workshop run by Ms Thompson in Maryborough.

"Maxine often does animal portraits and when she saw a photo of Ko-ko, she jumped to do it," Mr Magor said.

Now 11 years old, Ko-ko was picked up from the RSPCA by Mr Magor at about 18 months old.

 

John Magor has had Ko-ko since the canine was about 18-months-old.
John Magor has had Ko-ko since the canine was about 18-months-old.

 

Since then the two have had a lot of fun together.

"Once, I was waiting for my wife, and two tourists walked by and asked if Ko-ko was a baby kangaroo," Mr Magor said.

"I said yes.

"They then asked if they could hold the baby kangaroo and take a photo.

"I said yes and I didn't feel bad about it."

 

Valerie Horton

 

Though Ko-ko's body is hairless, Mr Magor said the Mohawk is completely natural.

"People ask if we dyed it, but no, the white and the orange is the way it is," Mr Magor said.

Aside from the celebrity status, Ko-ko lives a pretty ordinary canine life.

His hobbies include eating, sleeping and taking walks.

Ko-ko also loves to sleep in human beds.

Topics:  chinese crested dog fraser coast funny

