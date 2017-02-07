34°
Cocktail night will fundraise for Nepal earthquake victims

Annie Perets
| 7th Feb 2017 8:00 AM

A COCKTAIL night will be held at Coast Restaurant and Bar in Torquay on Friday, to raise money for the victims of the earthquake that hit Nepal in 2015.

Organiser Shane Coster hopes the evening will raise $10k to buy 20 biogas units.

A biogas unit turns organic waste into gas, and would help provide the community with energy for activities like cooking and give them light.

The cocktail night will start at 6.30pm, with tickets at $120 each.

There will be drinks, food, fun activities with a DJ spinning tunes.

"A group of us went to Nepal after the eqrthquake and saw just how badly it affected them," Mr Coster said.

"The biogas units will provide them with sustainable energy for decades with no cost to them."

To buy a ticket, go to coastherveybay.com.au. For those wanting to make a donation, call Mr Coster on 0404 007 848.
 

Topics:  fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast

