A CARAVANNER was caught in the act when she allegedly tried to steal an air-conditioner from another caravan.

Police said the woman entered an unlocked caravan at a park in Pialba about 6pm Thursday.

The victim, also a caravanner at the park, allegedly saw the woman as she attempted to steal her air-conditioner from the van.

Police have charged the 34-year-old woman with breaking and entering.

She will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at a later date.