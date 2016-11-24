COLTON MINE: Fraser Coast residents torn over mine development

No body mines here anymore. The Colton mine lead by company NEC was full steam ahead. After selling out to Newhope, the site has been pulled down and covered up without any trace of any exploration even taking place. Is the mine still going ahead or has it come to an abrupt end.Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle

CHRONICLE readers are divided over the Colton coalmine development as they continue to have their say on the hot topic after news there won't be any major development until Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Seven Miles confirms the project.

Speaking out on Facebook, Simone Stern says she is fed up with so many residents whinging about unemployment on the Fraser Coast but then trying to stop employment from going ahead.

"Bring it on,” Simone said.

"We need this mine here, let's just hope the towns surrounding don't get greedy though and put prices up even more, we are already too expensive,” she said.

Many have voiced their concerns as the mining debate continues.

Enid North, who lived in Mt Isa and felt the effects of noise, dust and polluted water, hopes baseline tests are done so if people get sick from mining pollution there is evidence to go back on.

"We lived in Mt Isa...noise and mine blasts had to be felt and heard to be believed...dust inches thick over everything everyday,” Enid said.

"Had to buy every drop of water, could not use tank water - it was full of dust and poisons (and) I could not grow veggies and eat them - full of poisons.

"I don't think a lot of people realise the implications of a mine in their area.

"Not being negative, just sensible and practical,” Enid said.

Zjena Jakab raised concerns about rent going through the roof.

"Look at Chinchilla...four bed two bath $800 p/w same house now $175... as for jobs, more than likely will go to qualified overseas workers and again look at Chinchilla or any other mining town,” Zjena said.

Ricky Rowland doesn't think the mine will happen

"The operators need the coal prices higher to make it economically viable,” he said.

The recommendation for the mine was recently approved in the Queensland Land Court, effectively allowing New Hope Group to develop the controversial 5 million tonne coking coalmine to go ahead, subject to new environmental regulations imposed by the government.

But a spokesperson from New Hope Group said there were only routine talks with stakeholders at this point, with the Board yet to reach a decision on the process.

On Facebook S.J. Atkinson said the development was "A good way to bring income to the Bay and the council can charge a tax to the operator.”

Chronicle reader Skyanne Miller said it was a positive for the region when it came to employment.

"This is going to be good, more jobs for the locals, bring it on I say,” Skyanne said.

Michelle Foster is thinking about leaving Maryborough.

"We will probably leave Maryborough along with a lot of others I've heard,” she said.