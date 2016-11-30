COLTON MINE: Campaign launched by Lock the Gate

COMMUNITY action group Lock the Gate Alliance has launched a new campaign encouraging the State Government to reject the Colton coal mine.

The do-good campaign, launched on Wednesday on behalf of the Wide Bay Burnett Protection Alliance, urges the Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Steven Miles to reject the mine proposal outright or "to amend it to prevent any pollution risk to the Great Sandy Strait and to protect the people of Aldershot."

Lock the Gate Alliance claims the mine poses a major risk to the Great Sandy Strait and Marine Park, and the water discharge into the nearby Mary River would damage the local estuarine system.

The group also claims the coal dust and industrial noise would create hazards for Aldershot residents.

President Drew Hutton said the petition was launched to remind the government there was a solid base of support in the community opposing the mine.

"We'd like some strict conditions put on the mine, which they don't have. We've lobbied hard with this project and are still in talks with the government," he said.

"Even though the Land Court has said it should go ahead, it's up to the environment minister to make the final decision.

"We're not giving up on this - it's the wrong project in the wrong area."

Mr Hutton said the group would oppose the mine "right to the end."

Earlier this month, the Queensland Land Court recommended the approval of the mine, subject to new restrictions on noise imposed by miner New Hope Group.

The Colton mine has encountered stiff opposition from the group Aldershot and District Against Mining, who spent thousands on legal fees to fight the proposal.

The petition can be signed here.