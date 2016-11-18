COLTON MINE: "What's the point? 6 years, $40k, no result.”

Former Aldershot and District Against Mining president Brian Linforth with Sue Crickitt at their Aldershot home.

SIX hard years of opposition and more than $40,000 later, Brian Linforth reckons there are no real victories in his battle with the Colton coal mine.

But even with their struggles, the recent approval of the mine by the Queensland Land Court is "not a done deal."

The former president of the Aldershot and District Against Mining group believes there is still a long way to go before the mine is officially approved, stating it was up to the Lock the Gate alliance to lobby the Minister for Environment and Heritage Protection Steven Miles.

The court ruled on Thursday the mine should be approved, subject to new conditions on noise and dust reduction from the group. But Mr Linforth reiterated his stance that there were no victories in this fight.

"We weren't interested in delaying, we're interested in having the conditions imposed with regards to dust and noise," he said.

"There are very shallow victories, it feels like we've been set aside. There's no joy in what the decision is."

The proposed mine, to be located 2km north of Aldershot, is projected to produce up to 5 million tonnes of coking coal.

Aldershot residents mounted a lengthy campaign against miner New Hope, which saw them spend thousands in legal fees and environmental analysis over their battle.

Following the Land Court decision, a spokesperson from the EHP said the State Government would decide whether to issue the proposed environmental authority. New Hope group said they would look forward to the Minister's final decision.

But Mr Linforth said the people had "sort of given up."

"It has gone on too long, and there's a lot of apathy here because it's gone on so long," he said.

"It's very hard to get enthusiasm for a fight.

"What's the point? 6 years, $40,000 and no result."