Come and build a sandcastle on New Year's Day

Eight-year-oldd Monique Bailey hoping to have a beach full of sandcastles on January 1.

EIGHT-year-old Monique Bailey invites you to come and help her raise money for the fight against cancer.

The youngster was one of the top fundraisers for last year's Hervey Bay Relay for Life and is aiming to raise even more towards next year's event.

On New Year's Day, she is hosting the Scarness Sand Sculpting Competition.

That's exactly as it sounds - a sandcastle building contest.

This will be the event's second year after a successful debut.

At the first event, there were final sand creations including of a dragon, Nemo and traditional medieval castles.

Winners will be announced at 10.45am, with building to start at any time before that.

It will be held at Scarness Beach.

Monique is on the Tea and Toasters Hervey Bay Relay for Life team.

For more information, go to the team's Facebook page here.