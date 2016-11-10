Come and dump your junk in time for storm season

FRASER Coast residents are being urged to prepare for the upcoming storm season.



And a great first step is getting rid of unnecessary household items.



Everyone is invited to come along to a Fraser Coast landfill later this month and get rid of rubbish.



On November 19, 20 and 21, the Fraser Coast Regional Council is holding free dump days.

Residents can take up to two cubic metres of household or residential rubbish free of charge.



However, commercial and industrial waste is not included in this free deal and fees will apply on them.



Not applicable for a free dump items include building site waste, tyres, rocks, concrete, bricks, tree stumps, hazardous waste and chemicals.



Bureau of Meteorology acting regional director Bruce Gunn said the warmer weather brings with it increased risks with the northern Australia fire season, storms, cyclones and flooding. "

Nikenbah Transfer Station will be ready for the three day storm season cleanup weekend 19-21 November - Waste Support Officer Simon Hayward. Valerie Horton

While recent conditions have brought much-needed rainfall to inland Queensland, this has also meant that many catchments are saturated and susceptible to flooding," Mr Gunn said.



"Weak La Nina conditions are expected and likely to influence the climate of eastern Australia, and also point toward a more active cyclone season this year."



Other steps to take to prepare for storm season include trimming trees and removing overhanging branches, clearing gutters and downpipes, securing house structures, preparing a house emergency kit and ensuring outside items such as boats are secured.



For more information on the free dump days go to frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

