Community digs deep for family who lost everything

THE Fraser Coast community is digging deep to help a family who was left with nothing after a fire on Christmas Eve.



Offers of clothing have been made on social media and $1355 has been raised on the Go Fund Me page set up by Ty McConnell, the brother of the father of four whose home was destroyed in the blaze.



The fire started about 10pm on Saturday, with fire, ambulance and police crews attending the scene.



Yesterday the Chronicle incorrectly identified 130 Cheapside St as being the property damaged by the fire.



The fire happened at 232 Cheapside St. The Chronicle apologises for the error.

