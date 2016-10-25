Community gathers to make giant mosaic

ABOUT 55 members of the community went to the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery at the weekend to create a large mosaic.



For five hours, the participants of all ages worked to piece the tiles into shape. The final product will cover an area of 22 sq m.



Workshop facilitator Nicole McBride, alongside the Fraser Coast Regional Council cultural team, organised the event.



"There was a range of tiles used - some were brightly coloured and others were more natural tones," Ms McBride said.



"The mosaic artwork is about the organic shapes in the environment. We had experienced artists come, and those who have never done something similar before."



The aim is to have to project on display in front of the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre before Christmas.