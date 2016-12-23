Community voices outrage over banyan tree fine

FRASER Coast residents have expressed outrage over the news that the council had been fined for pruning of the historic banyan tree.



The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection issued the penalty infringement notice on December 9 for $8835.



The council has 28 days to pay the fine or have the matter heard in court.



The tree was pruned in July, with Councillor Daniel Sanderson saying it was necessary to improve surveillance, change user behaviour and contain the canopy's spread into other areas of the park.



Cr Sanderson said the council was in discussion with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection regarding works undertaken on the banyan tree.



"Council believes that it complied as far as practicable with the approved works which were carried out by and under the supervision of qualified arborists."



The Chronicle spoke to deputy mayor George Seymour, who holds the council's environment portfolio, but he declined to comment on the matter.



Dozens of community members discussed the fine and damage done to the tree in online forums.



Sue Brooks said the decision to prune the tree was another example of "absolute stupidity".



"Why on no Earth chop this magnificent tree in the first place? It was beautiful just left alone."



"Councillors, your decision to hurt this tree has cost us all."



Many ratepayers were angry that they had to foot the bill for the council's error.



"So does that mean that we as ratepayers paid for the pruning and now we have to pay the fines for doing it?" Andrea Mackander said.



Some argued that whoever made the decision to prune the tree more extensively than was allowed should be made to pay the fine.



On the Chronicle's website, Early from Urraween said passing the fine onto ratepayers would not act as a deterrent for the council.



"If the fine was made out of their pockets, they might think twice next time," he said.

