Competitors go a hundy-to-one for Coast triathlon

TRIATHLON: Both Ricky Swindale and Jacqueline Henricks aren't going to give up their titles at next year's Hundy.

The pair took first place in their respective categories of Open Male and Female at yesterday's Hervey Bay Hundred triathlon, beating out hundreds of competitors in their fight for the top spot.

And they'll be back next year to defend their titles.

For Sunshine Coast-based Swindale, it's the first time he's back in the game in 15 months since an Achilles injury.

"This has been my first race in months, and a good chance to see how I'm going,” he said.

"I'm quite surprised with how I went yesterday; it's good to come away with a win and participate in a good honest bike course.”

Swindale is no stranger to normal triathlons, in which he competes professionally, but said there was something "unique” about the 100km distance race.

"Most standard ones are much shorter, and this one is quite long. It's a unique distance where people come up for it,” he said.

"I haven't done an event alongside the water before, let alone in a place like Hervey Bay.”

The yearly triathlon consists of a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and 18km run, which draws hundreds of competitors from across the state.

Brisbane-based competitor Jacqueline Henricks remains no stranger to the competition, having placed second in the Open Womens in 2014.

But this time, she came away with first place.

"I'm well-accustomed to triathlons,” she said.

"This was definitely challenging though. It lives up to its name, and you've got to take the conditions as they come.

"It's always a bit challenging with the distance and the conditions always being pretty hot and humid, but it's quite beautiful up here.

Henricks recently came away from September's Ironman 70.3 World Championships with gold in the 30-34 Age Group, finishing her field with 04.34.26.

But it was the four-week bloc before the lead-in to the Hundy that helped prepare her for victory.

"First place this year - I'm over the moon with it. It's a good confidence booster for the upcoming races in Ballarat,” she said.

2016 marks the first time the Hervey Bay Hundy has sold out.

In the Hundy Junior Aquathalon, Hayden Small finish with a time of 0.13.23, followed by Jett Wright on 0.13.34 and Dehan Pretorius on 0.13.41.