CONFUSION: What's the next step in irukandji management?

James Cook University associate professor Jamie Seymour caught this Irukandji on Friday night, 30 metres off the Fraser Island Shore.

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft said that Fraser Coast Regional Council was awaiting confirmation on the severity of the jellyfish situation in our waters from a State Government body.

The inquiry comes after a irukandji jellyfish was found in the ocean on the west side of Fraser Island by a jellyfish expert last week.

Fraser Coast Regional Council is waiting for a response from Marine Parks.

However, Fraser Coast Chronicle spoke with the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing which incorporates Marine Parks, and an NPSR spokesperson said that Marine Parks does not look after irukandji-related matters.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Fraser Coast Regional Council had been in touch with them, in what was described to be an informal, over-the-phone conversation.

They said that NPSR had nothing else to provide to Fraser Coast Regional Council, particularly along the lines of statistics or confirmations.

Surf Life Saving QLD has taken the irukandji find seriously, posting warnings on social media for those going to Fraser Island.

We're urging beachgoers at #FraserIsland to be extra vigilant about their personal safety following the capture of a suspected #Irukandji on the western side of the island last Friday night (6 January). If you are stung on Fraser Island, douse the area with vinegar & call 000 immediately 🐙 #thisislifesaving #marinestingers #visitfrasercoast A photo posted by Surf Life Saving Queensland (@lifesavingqld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

So what's next? Cr Loft is unsure.

"Our department does not look after irukandji," Cr Loft said, referring to the council.

But Fraser Coast Regional Council does have the authority to place up educational material and safety signage on Fraser Island.

James Cook University associate professor Jamie Seymour said he found a irukandji jellyfish within 15 minutes of looking at Fraser Island on Friday.

Surf Lifesavers have conducted Marine Stinger Drags on Fraser Island:

He also found irukandji jellyfish there ten years ago.

And he's not the only one who can trace the deadly jellyfish on the island back in time.

Former Fraser Island tourist William Lone's daughter was stung by a irukandji at Moon Point in 1994, at age 11.

"An ambulance officer recognised the symptoms, gave her a dose of morphine, and put her on a helicopter to Nambour's hospital," Mr Lone said.

"The next day, she was delirious and vomiting, with eyes rolled back.

"You only have to go through that once in your life … scary stuff."

Prof Seymour has said it was "criminal' behaviour" that nothing has been done in terms of warning people of the dangerous jellyfish, after 10 people had been stung on Fraser Island since December 22.

They were hospitalised and received similar symptoms as Mr Lone's daughter.

Prof Seymour's recommendation for first point of action is to make people aware that they could get stung if they go into the water.

"Beaches should be monitored and a protocol followed for when someone gets stung," he said.

"You don't necessarily have to close an area but warn people that they could end up in hospital.

"The lack of public awareness about irukandji is astounding."

Prof Seymour recommends that if one is going into water known to be inhabited to irukandji, particularly during months of December and January, to be fully covered.

"I'd be wearing a wet suit and gloves going in," he said.