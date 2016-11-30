Consider what the projects can bring to Fraser Coast

WELL, that was an unexpected coincidence.

On Friday I wrote a piece in which I asked why people supported either the Wide Bay Motor Complex or the sports precinct, but not both.

On Monday, a motion surfaced which calls for council to act on the sports precinct, with a potential flow-on effect for the Motor Complex and other projects.

As a person who has framed much of their life around sport, I am generally in favour of anything that encourages others to enjoy and participate in sport as much as I have been able to do, but there must be a solid plan as to how the project will achieve that goal.

I was not here for the Motor Complex's 10 years of limbo, but I would hate to see the sports precinct suffer through a similar process.

These projects can not only secure future junior and local sport, but can land the big-ticket events the Fraser Coast holds dearly (eg Qld Touch Junior State Cup) and some we want to see in our backyard (eg drag racing, a National Netball League game).

Consider not only what the region has now, but what it could have in 10 or 20 years after these, and other, projects are completed.

The precinct has passed nine council votes.

It's time to hook in, take the next step, and see some physical results.

