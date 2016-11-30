32°
Opinion

Consider what the projects can bring to Fraser Coast

Matthew McInerney
| 30th Nov 2016 8:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WELL, that was an unexpected coincidence.

On Friday I wrote a piece in which I asked why people supported either the Wide Bay Motor Complex or the sports precinct, but not both.

On Monday, a motion surfaced which calls for council to act on the sports precinct, with a potential flow-on effect for the Motor Complex and other projects.

As a person who has framed much of their life around sport, I am generally in favour of anything that encourages others to enjoy and participate in sport as much as I have been able to do, but there must be a solid plan as to how the project will achieve that goal.

I was not here for the Motor Complex's 10 years of limbo, but I would hate to see the sports precinct suffer through a similar process.

These projects can not only secure future junior and local sport, but can land the big-ticket events the Fraser Coast holds dearly (eg Qld Touch Junior State Cup) and some we want to see in our backyard (eg drag racing, a National Netball League game).

Consider not only what the region has now, but what it could have in 10 or 20 years after these, and other, projects are completed.

The precinct has passed nine council votes.

It's time to hook in, take the next step, and see some physical results.

We'd love to know your thoughts. Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcrc fraser coast matthew mcinerney motor complex opinion our say sport sports preceient

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Precinct motion an opportunity to show leadership

Precinct motion an opportunity to show leadership

Council will vote on the motion at Thursday morning's meeting.

New policy could see Torbanlea man jailed for life

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne disappeared in 1974.

A new policy could see a Torbanlea man jailed for life.

10 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

A list of ten jobs available right now.

Anti-organised crime laws pass, make VLAD obsolete

LNP accused the government of being soft on crime.

Local Partners

How the gift of a heart saved a Hervey Bay woman

Now along with her husband, the pair is giving back.

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer in Accounting Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the university's Wall of Fame.

This lecturer made the Wall of Fame in under a year.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 25 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $456,000

Upon entering the home the level of craftsmanship is evident, with timeless high quality large floor tiles leading to the central hub of the home. A stunning open...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 $282,500.00

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 $160,000

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

TOO HOT TO LAST

78 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 3 2 Auction in...

Stunningly renovated this property really is Too hot to last. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2 Car Parking plus a huge office/4th Bedroom this property is a must to...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!