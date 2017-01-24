Construction of Torquay Revetment Wall resumes

Construction on the Torquay Revetment Wall has resumed following the Christmas break.

MORE than 30,000 tonnes of rock have been brought in to build the $6.2 million Torquay Revetment Wall, which resumed on Tuesday following the Christmas break.

The 7000m is expected to take 54 weeks to complete, with rocks being transported in via haulage trucks.

Part of the project involves demolishing and reconstructing the existing timber and concrete boat ramps, and working on the staircases and stormwater outlets on the site.

Councillor Denis Chapman said a number of options for beach redevelopment had been considered in the project.

"The plan was developed...in conjunction with coastal engineering specialists. It looked at a variety of options forom beach nourishment, sand-filled bags to rock walls and included laboraroty testing using models of the walls in water tanks,” he said.

"The area was identified as a priority in the Hervey Bay Shoreline Management Plan.”

Some sections of the beach and beach accesses will be closed when the machinery is in use.

The project is joint funded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the State Government Community Resilience Fund, who have contributed $566,836 to help construct new revetment structures in front of the Surf Life Saving Club and Sailing Club.

Project manager Peter Sampson said the rocks had to be individually unloaded, with some of them weighing up to 2.5 tonnes.

"These have to be invidually placed to allow them to lock. You just can't drop them because you'll break them and pierce the filter fabric,” he said.

"It's a safer way of placing it...it's designed with a long lifespan in front of it.

Construction on the area between the Torquay jetty and boat ramp will start next week.

FAST FACTS: