Statues on display at Wook-Koo Park. Construction is expected to begin January 30.

COUNCIL will be installing a new playground at the Wook-Koo Park, in accordance with the master plan for the area.

A council spokesperson said the playground would complement recently completed shelter and seating works and provide play opportunities for children.

Works will commence on January 30 and be completed the following week.

Minimal disruption to park users is anticipated.