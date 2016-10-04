Cooler conditions aid fire fights near Gympie

Fire fighters are cautiously optimistic that cooler damp weather may have saved the Gympie and Fraser Coast regions from two dangerous bush fires, one of which is still burning near Borumba Dam.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service regional manager for rural operations, Peter Hollier said a serious fire on the east side of Glenwood had gone up into national park from private property on Saturday.

He said the QFES was working with the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, which had reported improved conditions.

Meanwhile, a QPWS spokeswoman confirmed things were improving. The potentially threatening fire near Glenwood is all but out, with continued monitoring.

"The backburning at Neerdie State Forest was completed (on Sunday) and the fire is now out with some mopping up being done today.

At Borumba Dam, the fire was contained to the hills where it will now burn itself out.

"There is also some welcome rain in the area today. Campers were advised (on Sunday) at 3pm that there was no danger," she said.

Mr Hollier said improved conditions did not mean landowners should be any less vigilant.

"Soil moisture is very low at the moment and it won't take long for vegetation to dry out and become fuel," he said.

Even people with fire permits should watch conditions and check with their local fire warden before setting anything alight.

"They need to check the wind and ask their local fire warden. Sometimes conditions can mean a fire permit no longer applies. We've had a number of small fires which came from hazard reduction burns that got away," Mr Hollier said.

He said the smaller fire near Bella Creek Rd at Imbil had been quickly controlled and extinguished.

But the major blaze west of Imbil had reached what he called "goat country" where fire fighters could not get effective access.

"We're hoping it burns itself out and it probably will in that country.

"We'll be watching to move in if it gets to more accessible areas," he said.