Is this the coolest job on the Fraser Coast?

Annie Perets
5th Oct 2016 5:05 AM

IMAGINE your job was to spend your days outside abseiling, kayaking and swinging on monkey bars.

Then consider this job title: Adventure training leader.

It's a real job, and it is going on the Fraser Coast.

Australian Adventure Park in Burrum Heads is on the lookout for a fun and enthusiastic person to kick-start its adventure programs.

The successful applicant will be responsible for conducting abseiling, flying fox, obstacle course, kayaking and canoeing activities to school children, corporate teams and community groups.

Australian Adventure Park general manager Brendan Guy says the adventure aspect of the park will launch when an Adventure Training Leader is hired.
Australian Adventure Park general manager Brendan Guy said this was a newly created position in which focus really is on enjoyment. 

"This is going to be a really fun job," he said.

"We're looking for someone fit, outgoing and who can work with large groups, especially children."

The job has a $40,000 a year base, and includes commission from group bookings. With the commission, the job's yearly salary is estimated to be $100,000.

Mr Guy became the manager of the park four weeks ago, when it came under new ownership.

The park's previous name was Flame Lily Adventures. 

"The adventure side of the park will start when we hire the adventure training leader, so it is really important to get the right person for the job," Mr Guy said.

"For example, our obstacle course will get bigger."


The adventure training leader is one of six new jobs made at the business following the ownership change.

The other new roles include a park maintenance employee, three shop assistants and an event manager. 

"As we start putting on events, we will also need casual staff for them," Mr Guy said.

To apply for the adventure training leader job, email resume and cover letter to gm@australianadventurepark .com.au before October 10.

Check out the official ad here.

