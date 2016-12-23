30°
Frenzied machete robbery: Bandit's 'Cop Hunter' car

scott kovacevic
| 22nd Dec 2016 8:33 AM Updated: 23rd Dec 2016 6:26 AM

UPDATE:   CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment an armed man stormed a Glenwood service station and threatened customers and staff with a machete.

With stolen cash in hand, he then jumps into a blue sedan emblazoned with "cop hunter" on the bonnet (which appears to have scouted the service station out before the incident) and speeds off with an accomplice.

It sounds like something that would only happen in the movies.

Unfortunately Glenwood Pacific Petroleum retail manager Jennifer Jean and her employees do not have to attend the cinema to witness these scenes, they happen right in front of them.

The getaway car and one of the men involved in the robbery of Glenwood Pacific Petroleum.
Images have been released of the alleged offender and the getaway vehicle, who police describe as armed and dangerous.

Yesterday's armed hold-up of the Glenwood service station is the latest in a spate of violent incidences that have occurred at the address, which has been targeted multiple times this year.

Ms Jean said that several months ago an aggressive and unprovoked attacked left the elderly former owners of the business bloodied and bruised, while would be thieves left a trail of destruction recently when they tried to access the stores ATM.

Ms Jean told The Gympie Times state of the art security measures have been implemented at the business, with staff now required to wear distress beacons while at work.

However despite the density of violent offences being committed at the business, Ms Jean said that the community of Glenwood was well and truly behind their local shop.

"The only good thing to come out of this is that the community has rallied behind the staff and that has been amazing."

She said counselling is being offered to staff who were involved in the hold-up and vowed the business will come back stronger and continue to serve the Glenwood community.

Detective Sergeant Brett Everest from Maryborough CIB said the investigation in to the incident is ongoing and urged anyone with relevant information to call crime stoppers.

CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment a Glenwood service station was robbed in broad daylight.
"These events are traumatising for all involved," Det Sgt Everest said.

"If you believe you have sighted the vehicle contact 000 and do not approach them.

"If you have auxiliary information contact crimestoppers." 

EARLIER: A dark blue sedan which had "cop hunter" painted on the front and was used in the armed robbery of a Glenwood service station, north of Gympie, is being sought by police.

The car, possibly a Holden VN Commodore or VS Toyota Lexen, entered the driveway of Glenwood Pacific Petroleum about 1.20pm yesterday afternoon.

The male passenger then entered the store and, threatening staff and customers with a machete, demanded the store attendant place the register's money in a bag.

 

Police are seeking help identifying two men who robbed a Glenwood service station.
According to retail manager Jennifer Jean, it is believed the men made off with about $1500.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

While the vehicle had no registration plates attached at the time, "cop hunter" was painted on the bonnet in white, while "crime does pay" was emblazoned on one side, and "merry Christmas" to the right of the car's boot.

The front headlights were also painted over.

The male passenger is believed to be about 175cm tall, with a stock build and dressed in a short sleeved shirt, dark shorts and dark balaclava.

 

Police are seeking help identifying two men who robbed a Glenwood service station.
The male driver was wearing a high-vis yellow long sleeved shirt and yellow motorcycle helmet.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the men is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER: A BALACLAVA-CLAD man reportedly wielding a machete has held up the Glenwood Pacific Petroleum about 1.37pm this afternoon.

Police said a second offender was in the getaway car, wearing a mask as well.

According to site manager Chris Yeates, the man - who also had black tape covering tattoos on his arms - entered the store.

 

Site manager Chris Yeates
He then slammed the machete onto the counter, severing an electrical cord, and demanded cash before then jumping into a blue sedan parked near the station where he drove off with another man.

It is believed he made off with about $1500.

Retail manager Jennifer Jean, who was travelling up from Brisbane, said she had been alerted to the situation by one of the staff hitting a "duress button".

She said her most junior staff member - believed to be 18 years old - was working when the hold-up happened, while another older staff member was in the kitchen at the time.

 

Forensic Police at the service Station
A police media spokesperson said no-one was injured in the hold-up, and both offenders are still at large.

According to Ms Jean, it is the third time the store has been targeted by criminals in the last month..

Previously, she said two staff members - one in their 70s - had been assaulted at the shop, while a subsequent occasion the store had been broken into in the middle of the night.

Ms Jean said police have been informed of the previous crimes and were still investigating.

